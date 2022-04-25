Ponce City Market stall Farm to Ladle to close this weekend

Geoff Melkonian said the economic effects of COVID-19 were largely to blame for the closures at Ponce City Market and Avalon.

“The last thing we wanted to do was close, but COVID did a number on us,” he said. “It’s been over two years, and office workers haven’t really come back the way they were before and we didn’t have the sales we used to.”

He called the closures “bittersweet,” but said they allowed him to focus on Breadwinner Cafe and opening a new restaurant.

In addition to Farm to Ladle, Marrakesh Market and Batter Cookie Dough Counter also closed in Ponce City Market this year, though several concepts have opened in the development’s Central Food Hall in the past six months including Vietvana, Nani’s Peri-Peri Chicken, Cake Culture, Atrium and Excuse My French. Set to open soon are Umbrella Bar, Spicewalla and Bibi.

A representative for Jamestown confirmed the Farm to Ladle closure and said plans for the space would be announced soon.

