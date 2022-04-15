Hugh Acheson parts ways with Buckhead spots Mount Royal, Spaceman

Celebrity chef Hugh Acheson has left Mount Royal and Spaceman at the Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta, just a few months after having helped to open both hotel dining concepts.
“I can confirm that Hugh Acheson is no longer part of Mount Royal and Spaceman,” a representative for Acheson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via email. Eater Atlanta first reported the departure. Mount Royal is temporarily closed for dinner.
Montreal-inspired steakhouse Mount Royal and rooftop lounge Spaceman both opened in December 2021. Chris Wilkins of the recently-shuttered Root Baking Co. and chef Sam Herndon, who were also involved as culinary consultants, have both since parted from the venture.
Mount Royal is still open for breakfast daily, “and we look forward to welcoming guests back in for dinner soon,” Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta Kristi Cotten said in a prepared statement shared with the AJC. Spaceman continues to operate in the evenings Thursdays through Sundays.
Acheson, a native of Canada and a James Beard Award-winning chef and cookbook author, owns Empire State South in Midtown and Five & Ten in Athens. He’s no stranger to hotel dining concepts, having helped open By George in the Candler Hotel and the now-shuttered Achie’s at the Omni Hotel at Battery Atlanta. He also served as a culinary partner for Punch Bowl Social, which has a location at Battery Atlanta.
