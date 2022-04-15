Hugh Acheson parts ways with Buckhead spots Mount Royal, Spaceman

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Combined Shape Caption Chef and restaurateur Hugh Acheson. Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT Combined Shape Caption Chef and restaurateur Hugh Acheson. Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

Mount Royal is still open for breakfast daily, “and we look forward to welcoming guests back in for dinner soon,” Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta Kristi Cotten said in a prepared statement shared with the AJC. Spaceman continues to operate in the evenings Thursdays through Sundays.