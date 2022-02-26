Atlanta Breakfast Club to open in Atlantic Station and more dining news from the week

Breakfast dishes from the Atlanta Breakfast Club menu include peach cobbler, French toast, breakfast tacos and buttermilk pancakes, as well a by-request secret menu. For lunch, look for a burger, shrimp po’boy and seafood gumbo.

Atlanta Breakfast Club will join several other food and beverage concepts at Atlantic Station, including Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern, Azotea Cantina, Toscano Italian Restaurant, Gyu-Kaku, Pho 24 and SriThai Kitchen.

Rose Bistro and Champagne Bar is set to open in the development later this year.

*****

Family-owned French pastry shop Colette French Pastries will reopen Feb. 26 at 2225 Old Milton Pkwy in Alpharetta. The shop was closed for more than three months for renovations, and also hired more pastry chefs during that time.

*****

Health-focused eatery Recess is set to reopen at Krog Street Market Feb. 28 with a new menu featuring a grab-and-go case.

Whitney Wood, formerly of True Food Kitchen and Buckhead Life Restaurant Group, is culinary director for the restaurant, part of the Castellucci Hospitality Group, which also includes Sugo, Double Zero, Mujo and Cooks and Soldiers.

The tech-powered restaurant, created by CEO Erik Goranson in collaboration with Fred Castellucci and Nick Miller of Universe Software, boasts an enhanced online ordering platform at the renewed Krog Street outpost. A dedicated incentive program is on the way.

The Superbowl and Harvest Moon salad remain on the menu, alongside new items, such as the Winter Is Coming salad and the Year of the Tiger bowl, with the option to add on premium items, including Impossible chorizo, carnitas, citrus shrimp and turmeric cauliflower.

A Buckhead location of Recess is slated to open this spring. The Krog Street Market location had been closed since March 2020, though many of Recess’ dishes could be found on the menu at sister restaurant Bar Mercado during the closure.

*****

A new concept called Nauti Dog Grill will open in March at 10 N. Broad St. in Alpharetta, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant, which is owned by Never Enough Thyme co-owner Michael Doyle, will replace Back Alley Bar & Grill. The menu will feature “gourmet style” hot dogs and sausages.

*****

Chicago Indian restaurant The Cumin Bowl made its Atlanta debut this week inside UPop, the upscale Buckhead convenience store owned by Savi Provisions that opened at the end of 2021 at 3861 Roswell Road NE.

Open for delivery, Cumin Bowl offers bowls, quick bites, and desserts. Signature bowls include the Chicken Tikka Masala Bowl and Paneer Butter Masala Bowl.

Cumin Bowl, which launched last year, hopes to open locations in 25 cities across the U.S. by the end of 2022.

In addition to food from Cumin Bowl, UPop offers prepared foods, beer, wine and liquor.

*****

Wine bar and tapas restaurant unWine’d and Tap is set to open its third location this spring at 991 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Suwanee, What Now Atlanta reports. The concept has existing locations in Marietta and Acworth.

*****

Rosati’s Chicago Pizza has closed at 4629 Wieuca Road in Chastain Park, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The eatery had been open since 2017. A location in Cumming remains open.

*****

Hot chicken restaurant Howlin’ Willy’s is set to open a location on Virginia Avenue in Hapeville, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The eatery, owned by the team behind Willy’s Mexicana Grill, has an existing location on Piedmont Avenue next to Piedmont Park.

*****

Mixed-use development Wire Park in Oconee County has announced a slate of new tenants, including several food and beverage concepts.

The 66-acre development, owned by Gibbs Capital, will soon be home to South Main Brewing, Oconee County’s first brewery; Lalo’s Tacos and Cantina; ice cream shop Scoops; tea and smoothie shops SoCo Nutrition;

In addition, Wire Park will also be home to food hall Grid at Wire Park. Confirmed tenants for the food hall include hibachi and sushi restaurant Gekko Kitchen, which also has a location in Midtown food hall Politan Row at Colony Square; Original Hot Dog Factory, which has several locations throughout metro Atlanta and several other states; and Winghouse Grill.

Wire Park will also feature 130 residential units, greenspace and 225,000-square-feet of commercial, office and retail space.

