The Grit in Athens closing after more than 30 years

General manager Jay Totty, who has worked on and off at the restaurant for more than 20 years, said the economic effects of the pandemic took a toll on the restaurant, especially during the past year.

The Grit stayed open throughout the pandemic, but a slower-than-normal summer followed by an equally sluggish fall hasten the restaurant’s closure.

“It was a financial decision, and we realized we weren’t going to make it to the end of the year,” Totty said. “Our first priority was to tell our employees and give them as much notice as possible.”

The Grit opened 36 years ago as a coffeehouse. Jessica Greene bought the business three years later and moved it to its current location at 199 Prince Ave. The building is currently owned by Michael Stipe, frontman for rock band R.E.M.

For years, the Grit was the only vegetarian restaurant in Athens. Also known for its weekend brunch and baked goods, the menu has since expanded to include vegan and gluten-free items.

“Our goal has always been to serve really good food, almost comfort food,” Totty said. “We’ve never been overtly political about it. The success of the restaurant speaks for itself. A lot of our customer base isn’t even vegetarian, and they’re always surprised by how good the food is.”

Toddy was thankful for the outpouring of support from the Athens community and University of Georgia alumni.

Greene is now focusing on sister restaurant Ted’s Most Best pizzeria. He is also opening Poquitos taqueria next door to the Grit in the coming weeks.

“A lot of people who have worked at the Grit say this is the best job they’ve ever had,” Totty said. “There’s a lot of laughter. It’s a very special place, and the community knows that, too. We’ve seen whole families grow up here, and that’s a beautiful thing.”

