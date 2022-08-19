Tacos, cupcakes announced for Memorial Drive project and more restaurant news from the week

*****

Ayman Kamel, the owner of 5Church Midtown and 5Church Buckhead, is working on a new project called Toro at 915 West Peachtree St., What Now Atlanta reports.

A third location of Beto’s Tacos will open Aug. 24 at 6385 McGinnis Ferry Road in Johns Creek. The restaurant will join other Beto’s locations in Suwanee and Lawrenceville.

Aaron Mattison, who co-owns restaurant Bar Vegan and bar Excuse My French inside Citizen Supply at Ponce City Market is in talks to open Noire Restaurant and Bar in the Interlock development in West Midtown, What Now Atlanta reports. Other food and beverage concept at the Interlock, located at 1115 Howell Mill Road include Velvet Taco, Puttshack, Bellyard and Rooftop LOA.

Mohammed Rashid, the owner of Old Fourth Ward restaurant Planet Bombay is set to open a fast-casual concept called India Eats at 14 Park Place South SE in Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports.

More dining news from the week

