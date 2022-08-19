ajc logo
Tacos, cupcakes announced for Memorial Drive project and more restaurant news from the week

The choriqueso at Supremo Taco is a quesadilla filled with chorizo and cheese, fried to a delectably crispy snap, cut into triangles and drizzled with salsa verde. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Supremo Taco is closing Aug. 23, in order to move to a larger space at 709 Memorial Drive, in an adaptive reuse project that formerly was the site of an automative shop.

Also set to open in a neighboring building on the same parcel of land in early fall is the second cupcake shop from Kupcakerie.

The property at 709 Memorial Drive will soon be home to Supremo Taco and Kupcakerie.

Credit: Habif Properties

Supremo Taco, which announced the closing of its walk-up window at 701 Memorial Drive last week, plans to open at the new site this winter, serving a variety of tacos and other southern California/Mexican-style dishes. Owners Duane Kulers and Omar Ferrer plan to expand their operation to include interior dining, a full bar and new menu selections.

Kupcakerie, which opened its first location in East Point in 2016 and is owned by Henry and Kascha Adeleye, will offer cupcakes, pastries, sandwiches and coffee drinks from Radio Roasters Coffee in Decatur. The shop will have a large indoor-outdoor event area and meeting space.

Ayman Kamel, the owner of 5Church Midtown and 5Church Buckhead, is working on a new project called Toro at 915 West Peachtree St., What Now Atlanta reports.

A third location of Beto’s Tacos will open Aug. 24 at 6385 McGinnis Ferry Road in Johns Creek. The restaurant will join other Beto’s locations in Suwanee and Lawrenceville.

Aaron Mattison, who co-owns restaurant Bar Vegan and bar Excuse My French inside Citizen Supply at Ponce City Market is in talks to open Noire Restaurant and Bar in the Interlock development in West Midtown, What Now Atlanta reports. Other food and beverage concept at the Interlock, located at 1115 Howell Mill Road include Velvet Taco, Puttshack, Bellyard and Rooftop LOA.

Mohammed Rashid, the owner of Old Fourth Ward restaurant Planet Bombay is set to open a fast-casual concept called India Eats at 14 Park Place South SE in Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports.

More dining news from the week

Sorella Vicina to open in Alpharetta

Nappy Roots rapper kidnapped at gunpoint at Atlanta brewery

ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

