Morty’s Meat & Supply to open in Dunwoody and more restaurant news from the week

A meat-focused concept will debut in the Village Dunwoody in late fall.
Morty’s Meat & Supply will join Bar{n} booze {n} bites and the Funwoody Food Truck as the third of five food and beverage concepts set for the Village Dunwoody, a development from Dash Hospitality Concepts restaurant group.
Located at 5509 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Morty’s will be “a modern take on the meat and three experiences in a comfortable setting,” according to a press release, serving smoked meats and sides, seafood and vegetables alongside a “sauce station”. The bar will offer 24 taps with a mix of craft beers, wine and cocktails on draft, curated by beverage director Phil Handley.
Designed by John Boggs of Phase 5 Creative, the 60-seat restaurant will use roll-up garage doors to create an indoor-outdoor space.
Open daily, Morty’s will also feature full-service catering a grab-and-go section, with weekly specials including Piled-High Pastrami and Smoked Salmon and House-Made Bologna.
Dash Hospitality owner David Abes started the Village Dunwoody revitalization project with culinary director Nick Leahy, also of Nick’s Westside, in 2020. Expected to open as part of the project in the coming months are Mexican restaurant Cuco’s Cantina and seafood-focused Message In a Bottle.
Buckhead restaurant Le Bon Nosh is now offering weekend brunch service from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays.
Menu items include Belgian Waffles with vanilla Chantilly cream; Duck Confit Fried Rice with kimchi and a sunny side up egg; and Peach Burrata Salad, as well as brunch cocktails.
After several false starts, Mexican restaurant D Boca N Boca opens today on Georgia Avenue in Summerhill.
TOP Korean BBQ and Hot Pot will open at 6340 Peachtree Dunwoody Road in Sandy Springs in the former Sweet Tomatoes space, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.
The Little Farmhouse Cafe is set to close after service on June 19, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant, which opened in 2018, was “short on creature comforts but big on flavor,” according to a review from Atlanta Journal-Constitution former food critic Wendell Brock.
Suwanee pizzeria Sid’s Pizza is set to open a second location later this year at 11770 Haynes Bridge Road in Alpharetta, What Now Atlanta reports.
