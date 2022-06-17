Morty’s Meat & Supply to open in Dunwoody and more restaurant news from the week

Dash Hospitality owner David Abes started the Village Dunwoody revitalization project with culinary director Nick Leahy, also of Nick’s Westside, in 2020. Expected to open as part of the project in the coming months are Mexican restaurant Cuco’s Cantina and seafood-focused Message In a Bottle.

*****

Buckhead restaurant Le Bon Nosh is now offering weekend brunch service from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays.

Menu items include Belgian Waffles with vanilla Chantilly cream; Duck Confit Fried Rice with kimchi and a sunny side up egg; and Peach Burrata Salad, as well as brunch cocktails.

*****

After several false starts, Mexican restaurant D Boca N Boca opens today on Georgia Avenue in Summerhill.

*****

TOP Korean BBQ and Hot Pot will open at 6340 Peachtree Dunwoody Road in Sandy Springs in the former Sweet Tomatoes space, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

*****

The Little Farmhouse Cafe is set to close after service on June 19, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant, which opened in 2018, was “short on creature comforts but big on flavor,” according to a review from Atlanta Journal-Constitution former food critic Wendell Brock.

*****

Suwanee pizzeria Sid’s Pizza is set to open a second location later this year at 11770 Haynes Bridge Road in Alpharetta, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

More dining news:

One Flew South opens on Eastside Beltline

Tenants announced for Avondale Estates development Olive & Pine

Tiki Tango, Foxtrot Liquor Bar closing in Midtown

East Pole Coffee Co. opens second location

Yen Jing closing on Buford Highway after 31 years

Georgia has hits, misses at James Beard Awards

Yeah Burger closes in Midtown after 12 years

Explore The ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.