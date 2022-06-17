ajc logo
Morty’s Meat & Supply to open in Dunwoody and more restaurant news from the week

A rendering of Morty's Meat & Supply at Village Dunwoody.

A rendering of Morty's Meat & Supply at Village Dunwoody.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

A meat-focused concept will debut in the Village Dunwoody in late fall.

Morty’s Meat & Supply will join Bar{n} booze {n} bites and the Funwoody Food Truck as the third of five food and beverage concepts set for the Village Dunwoody, a development from Dash Hospitality Concepts restaurant group.

Located at 5509 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Morty’s will be “a modern take on the meat and three experiences in a comfortable setting,” according to a press release, serving smoked meats and sides, seafood and vegetables alongside a “sauce station”. The bar will offer 24 taps with a mix of craft beers, wine and cocktails on draft, curated by beverage director Phil Handley.

Designed by John Boggs of Phase 5 Creative, the 60-seat restaurant will use roll-up garage doors to create an indoor-outdoor space.

Open daily, Morty’s will also feature full-service catering a grab-and-go section, with weekly specials including Piled-High Pastrami and Smoked Salmon and House-Made Bologna.

Dash Hospitality owner David Abes started the Village Dunwoody revitalization project with culinary director Nick Leahy, also of Nick’s Westside, in 2020. Expected to open as part of the project in the coming months are Mexican restaurant Cuco’s Cantina and seafood-focused Message In a Bottle.

*****

Buckhead restaurant Le Bon Nosh is now offering weekend brunch service from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays.

Menu items include Belgian Waffles with vanilla Chantilly cream; Duck Confit Fried Rice with kimchi and a sunny side up egg; and Peach Burrata Salad, as well as brunch cocktails.

*****

After several false starts, Mexican restaurant D Boca N Boca opens today on Georgia Avenue in Summerhill.

*****

TOP Korean BBQ and Hot Pot will open at 6340 Peachtree Dunwoody Road in Sandy Springs in the former Sweet Tomatoes space, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

*****

The Little Farmhouse Cafe is set to close after service on June 19, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant, which opened in 2018, was “short on creature comforts but big on flavor,” according to a review from Atlanta Journal-Constitution former food critic Wendell Brock.

*****

Suwanee pizzeria Sid’s Pizza is set to open a second location later this year at 11770 Haynes Bridge Road in Alpharetta, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

More dining news:

One Flew South opens on Eastside Beltline

Tenants announced for Avondale Estates development Olive & Pine

Tiki Tango, Foxtrot Liquor Bar closing in Midtown

East Pole Coffee Co. opens second location

Yen Jing closing on Buford Highway after 31 years

Georgia has hits, misses at James Beard Awards

Yeah Burger closes in Midtown after 12 years

ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Featured
The new I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 continues to change with new detours and ramps as the project continues. Most work is done at night and on weekends. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
Gang members using violence to extort inmates, families at Ga. prison for women
