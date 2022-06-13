ajc logo
X

Yeah Burger closes in West Midtown after 12 years

After being closed since the start of the pandemic, Yeah! Burger will reopen this fall. Changes at the restaurant, located at 1168 Howell Mill Road in the Westside Provisions District, include a move to an entirely plant-based menu as well as a complete renovation to the space. Courtesy of Yeah! Burger

Combined ShapeCaption
After being closed since the start of the pandemic, Yeah! Burger will reopen this fall. Changes at the restaurant, located at 1168 Howell Mill Road in the Westside Provisions District, include a move to an entirely plant-based menu as well as a complete renovation to the space. Courtesy of Yeah! Burger

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

Metro Atlanta burger concept Yeah Burger closed over the weekend after more than a decade in business.

The restaurant announced the closure on its Instagram account:

“Your support of our vision for an organic, sustainably-minded restaurant has truly bought joy to our lives, and we hope we’ve brought a little joy to you as well along the way,” the post read in part, adding that the restaurant “may re-open elsewhere in the future.”

Owners Erik Maier and Kelly Wallace opened Yeah Burger in 2010 at 1168 Howell Mill Road.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant closings

Combined ShapeCaption
The Bison Burger at Yeah Burger / BECKY STEIN/special

Credit: AJC file photo

The Bison Burger at Yeah Burger / BECKY STEIN/special

Credit: AJC file photo

Combined ShapeCaption
The Bison Burger at Yeah Burger / BECKY STEIN/special

Credit: AJC file photo

Credit: AJC file photo

Yeah Burger closed when the pandemic hit in March 2020, then reopened in fall 2021 with a renovated space and an entirely plant-based menu. The restaurant courted some controversy in March after quietly reintroducing meat to its menu. The space will soon be home to a location of New York-based burger chain Shake Shack, What Now Atlanta reports.

A Yeah Burger location in Virginia-Highland was replaced by Atlanta burger chain Farm Burger in 2020.

Maier and Wallace, who are also co-owners of West Midtown healthy bowl concept Upbeet, did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for comment.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Herschel Walker claimed to be in law enforcement when he wasn’t. 7h ago
Alpharetta judge announces retirement while being investigated
2h ago
Cops: Murder suspect kills himself after agreeing to surrender at Griffin Ingles
4h ago
Businesses evacuated after gas line damaged near Krog Street Market
33m ago
Businesses evacuated after gas line damaged near Krog Street Market
33m ago
Jack and Coke in a can: Coca-Cola teams up for ready-to-drink cocktail
2h ago
The Latest
French Broad Chocolate opening at Ponce City Market and more restaurant news from the...
Details released on Bene Korean Steakhouse, joining lineup at Uptown Atlanta
REVIEW: Stylish Lucian offers superb food and wine, with books to go
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top