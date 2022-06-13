Yeah Burger closes in West Midtown after 12 years

Metro Atlanta burger concept Yeah Burger closed over the weekend after more than a decade in business.
The restaurant announced the closure on its Instagram account:
“Your support of our vision for an organic, sustainably-minded restaurant has truly bought joy to our lives, and we hope we’ve brought a little joy to you as well along the way,” the post read in part, adding that the restaurant “may re-open elsewhere in the future.”
Owners Erik Maier and Kelly Wallace opened Yeah Burger in 2010 at 1168 Howell Mill Road.
Yeah Burger closed when the pandemic hit in March 2020, then reopened in fall 2021 with a renovated space and an entirely plant-based menu. The restaurant courted some controversy in March after quietly reintroducing meat to its menu. The space will soon be home to a location of New York-based burger chain Shake Shack, What Now Atlanta reports.
A Yeah Burger location in Virginia-Highland was replaced by Atlanta burger chain Farm Burger in 2020.
Maier and Wallace, who are also co-owners of West Midtown healthy bowl concept Upbeet, did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for comment.
