Yeah Burger closes in West Midtown after 12 years

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant closings

Combined Shape Caption The Bison Burger at Yeah Burger / BECKY STEIN/special Credit: AJC file photo Credit: AJC file photo Combined Shape Caption The Bison Burger at Yeah Burger / BECKY STEIN/special Credit: AJC file photo Credit: AJC file photo

Yeah Burger closed when the pandemic hit in March 2020, then reopened in fall 2021 with a renovated space and an entirely plant-based menu. The restaurant courted some controversy in March after quietly reintroducing meat to its menu. The space will soon be home to a location of New York-based burger chain Shake Shack, What Now Atlanta reports.

A Yeah Burger location in Virginia-Highland was replaced by Atlanta burger chain Farm Burger in 2020.

Maier and Wallace, who are also co-owners of West Midtown healthy bowl concept Upbeet, did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for comment.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Explore The ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.