Chinese restaurant Yen Jing closing on Buford Highway after 31 years

In a Facebook post announcing the closure, Ching thanked the customers who have patronized Yen Jing over the years.

“We will miss everyone very much! We know what you will order even before you sat down to order, we know you like salt on rice, we know you like to make your own dumpling sauce with lot of chili pepper, we know you want your shrimp peeled in your soup, and many more,” she wrote. “No regrets! Loved every moment!”

In a 1992 review, former AJC food critic Elliott Mackle wrote, “We finished the meal with oranges slices and fortune cookies. I kept my printed fortune: “Your future is as boundless as the lofty heaven.” I hope so. But my guess is that the prediction applies more surely to the prospects of Yen Jing. I can’t wait to go back.”

Yen Jing is one of several longtime metro Atlanta restaurants to close in 2022, with others including Babette’s Cafe in Virginia-Highland, Ken’s Corner Grill in Smyrna and Sweet Melissa’s in Decatur.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant closings

Explore The ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.