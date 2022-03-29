Longtime Atlanta bar opening second location at Northlake

Dugan’s is slated to open in a 4,841-square-foot space fronting Briarcliff Road by the end of the year. The menu will feature chicken wings, nachos, burgers, quesadillas and seafood.

Explore DeKalb County dining news

The original Dugan’s opened in 1985 at 777 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, next to what is now the Hotel Clermont. The bar was founded by Greg Wakeham and his business partners, who at the time also owned Taco Mac.