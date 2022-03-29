Longtime Atlanta bar opening second location at Northlake

Longtime Atlanta sports bar Dugan’s Restaurant & Bar is expanding with a second location at Northlake, formerly known as Northlake Mall, which is in the middle of a major mixed-use transformation.
Dugan’s is slated to open in a 4,841-square-foot space fronting Briarcliff Road by the end of the year. The menu will feature chicken wings, nachos, burgers, quesadillas and seafood.
The original Dugan’s opened in 1985 at 777 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, next to what is now the Hotel Clermont. The bar was founded by Greg Wakeham and his business partners, who at the time also owned Taco Mac.
Located at 4800 Briarcliff Road, the Northlake redevelopment is repurposing the former enclosed mall into space for a mix of businesses, retailers and restaurants. Emory Healthcare and the CDC Credit Union are already signed on as tenants. The development celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2021.
ATR Corinth Partners, a Dallas, Texas-based real estate company that purchased the million-square-foot mall in 2016, is in the process of converting shut-down shops into rentable office space. Most of the mall’s big box stores have closed, but Macy’s will remain as Northlake’s retail anchor tenant.
Ackerman Retail’s Suzanne Shank and Kelly Wilson represented Northlake owner ATR Corinth Partners in the lease, and Bob Francisco at Francisco & Associates represented Dugan’s Restaurant & Bar.
