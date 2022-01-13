Hamburger icon
The Abby Singer closes at Pratt Pullman in Kirkwood

The Abby Singer’s Sunday brunch menu includes shrimp and grits and tater tots topped with cheese and egg. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Abby Singer’s Sunday brunch menu includes shrimp and grits and tater tots topped with cheese and egg. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Midwestern comfort food restaurant The Abby Singer has closed less than a year after it opened in the Pratt Pullman development in Kirkwood.

Owner Mike Horn announced the closure on Instagram, and alluded to reopening in a new space in the future, writing “we are excited to join a new venture and will share details and that new location soon.”

Adam Rosenfelt, the owner of Atomic Entertainment, the developer behind Pratt Pullman, told Eater Atlanta that a new tenant “has already been identified” for the space.

Horn, who previously worked in the film industry, opened the Abby Singer in May 2021 in tandem with the opening of “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” nearby. Along with head chef Jeffrey Peterson, he served up a menu of Midwestern comfort foods including the Jucy Lucy burger, described as a half-pound of all-natural beef with molten American cheese in the middle, deep-fried cheese curds, chicken tenders, tater tots, grilled cheese and a marinated portobello mushroom burger.

The Abby Singer team Mike Horn and Jeffrey Peterson. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

The restaurant was housed in a previously dilapidated cinderblock building with a tin roof that was turned into a bright space with an order counter, an L-shaped bar, and a sleek open kitchen, surrounded by steel and pine accents.

The adjacent outdoor space was set to feature a “mobile alcohol park” with bars in movable shipping containers mounted on train wheels.

The Abby Singer interior. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

While Abby Singer has closed, Pratt Pullman is set to welcome restaurant Chefs Market later this year. The concept will replace Bellsmouth, which Nhan Le and Skip Engelbrecht, the owners of 8Arm, and artist George Long had planned to open.

Chefs Market will serve as a restaurant incubator, seeing chefs take over the kitchen for a limited amount of time with their menus before handing the space off to a new chef. A permanent menu will also be available.

Horn did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

