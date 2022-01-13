The Abby Singer closes at Pratt Pullman in Kirkwood

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Caption The Abby Singer team Mike Horn and Jeffrey Peterson. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Mia Yakel Caption The Abby Singer team Mike Horn and Jeffrey Peterson. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Mia Yakel Credit: Mia Yakel

The restaurant was housed in a previously dilapidated cinderblock building with a tin roof that was turned into a bright space with an order counter, an L-shaped bar, and a sleek open kitchen, surrounded by steel and pine accents.

The adjacent outdoor space was set to feature a “mobile alcohol park” with bars in movable shipping containers mounted on train wheels.

While Abby Singer has closed, Pratt Pullman is set to welcome restaurant Chefs Market later this year. The concept will replace Bellsmouth, which Nhan Le and Skip Engelbrecht, the owners of 8Arm, and artist George Long had planned to open.

Chefs Market will serve as a restaurant incubator, seeing chefs take over the kitchen for a limited amount of time with their menus before handing the space off to a new chef. A permanent menu will also be available.

Horn did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

