New tenants announced for Westside Paper and more restaurant news from the week

Thumbs Up Diner is now open in the 235-acre master-planned Town at Trilith development in Fayetteville. Open daily, the diner serves dishes including Belgian waffles, buckwheat pancakes, turkey bacon, smoked meats, biscuits, stone-ground grits, veggie sausage, potato skillets, sandwiches, burgers, tacos and chicken wings, as well as healthy options like avocado toast, omelets and fruit parfaits.

Alcoholic beverages including mimosas are also available for purchase.

Thumbs Up Diner at Trilith is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. on weekends.

Other Trilith food and beverage concepts include Enzo Steakhouse & Bar, Sensu Sushi, Woodstone Bakery & Cafe, Honeysuckle Gelato, Amici Italian Cafe, Nourish + Bloom Market, Barleygarden Kitchen & Craft Bar and Hop City Craft Beer & Wine.

*****

Eclipse Di Luna Restaurant & Tapas Bar has opened its third metro Atlanta location in the Halcyon development in Forsyth County.

Located next to Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern, the new restaurant, which has an Alpharetta postal address, includes a covered outdoor patio bar.

The Halcyon Eclipse Di Luna joins locations in Buckhead and Dunwoody.

Other food and beverage businesses at Halcyon include Butcher & Brew, Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar, Cherry Street Brewpub and the Market Hall.

*****

Bite of Korea has opened at the Hugh Howell Marketplace in Tucker. The Bite of Korea began by taking over an office cafeteria in March 2020. By that summer, The Bite of Korea shifted to doing pop-ups at a mano in Old Fourth Ward and then started offering catering services. Antico Pizza also recently opened in the Hugh Howell Marketplace.

*****

European-style café and coffee bar illy Caffé is set to open at Atlantic Station in early spring 2023. Located at 264 19th Street, illy Caffé will have both a grab-and-go counter and full table service options.

The Atlantic Station storefront, which will be illy Caffé's first location in Atlanta, will serve a coffee and espresso menu including cold brew, lattes and cappuccino; breakfast items include croissants and breakfast sandwiches; and lunch options like pizza, pastas and European-style sandwiches and salads.

An early evening Aperitivo menu features Italian-inspired cocktails and light appetizers, with sweets options including pastries, croissants, cookies and a gelato bar.

Illy Caffè, which has 160 locations across 34 countries, will be open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

It will join other food and beverage concepts at Atlantic Station including Azotea Cantina, SriThai Kitchen, Toscano Ristorante Italiano and Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern. Forthcoming restaurants include Day & Night Cereal Bar, Atlanta Breakfast Club, Angry Crab Shack and Rose Bistro and Champagne Bar.

*****

Dolo’s Pizza Co., a pizza restaurant currently operating as a pop-up at Underground Atlanta, will open as a brick-and-mortar location at the development by the end of the year.

Alyson Williams and Yusef Walker started the pop-up in 2020, focusing on 12-inch personal pizzas combining New York-style pies with the flavors of Walker’s Jamaican and Cuban heritage.

The brick-and-mortar “will be modeled after an old-school, traditional pizza parlor,” according to a press release, with an emphasis on pick-up and to-go orders and limited seating available. The menu will remain the same, with options like the Matey served with marinara, mozzarella, blue cheese, honey and jerk chicken, as well as new items including sandwiches served on leftover pizza dough. Dolo’s hours of operation are 5-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursdays and 6 p.m.-late Fridays-Saturdays.

In addition to Dolo Pizza Co., forthcoming concepts at Underground include Atlanta Brewing Company, Dancing Crepes from Yandy Smith-Harris, who also owns YELLE Beauty in Underground; and Daiquiriville, a 2,200-square-foot indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar with karaoke and other entertainment. A 21-stall food hall curated by Edie Weintraub, who also worked on the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall, is also slated to open.

Already open at Underground Atlanta are the Masquerade live music venue; Future Showbar and Restaurant, a 14,000-square-foot, two-story LGBTQ restaurant and bar; iScream Ice Cream ice cream parlor; and CheeseCaked dessert shop.

*****

Cuddlefish has replaced Brush Sushi Izakaya in Decatur. John Chen and Jason Liang, who own both concepts, will relocate Brush to Buckhead in 2023.

*****

Inman Park bakery Hell Yeah Gluten Free is expanding, Eater Atlanta reports. Hell Yeah, which Alejandra Luaces opened on DeKalb Avenue in 2019, will open locations inside Inner Voice Brewing in Decatur and Murphy Avenue in Adair Park in 2023.

*****

Pop-up coffee shop Harbor Coffee is set to open a brick-and-mortar location next year at 337 Elizabeth St. NE in Inman Park, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

The Kimpton Sylvan Hotel in Buckhead has named Anca Flynn as the hotel’s director of restaurant and beverage programs, and Thomas Davis as the executive chef of The Betty, Willow Bar, and St. Julep.

Flynn, a native of Romania, has more than 20 years in the hospitality industry, with stints at restaurants in the UK and New York. She moved to Atlanta in 2017, where she worked at Morton’s Steakhouse, Compass Group and By George inside The Candler Hotel.

Davis, who grew up in Dahlonega, worked in construction before attending the Culinary Institute at Chattahoochee Technical College in 2008. Since then, he has worked as executive chef at Bocado Burger and Golden Eagle and chef de cuisine at King + Duke. He started at The Betty in December 2021 as chef de cuisine before being promoted in September 2022.

*****

Bennett’s Market & Deli has relocated from its original location on Boulevard in Grant Park to Cherokee Avenue near Zoo Atlanta, Eater Atlanta reports.

*****

Pickle & Social, an entertainment venue that combines pickleball and dining, is set to open locations in Buford and Alpharetta, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

Urban Hai has opened at 77 12th St. in Midtown, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The Szechuan restaurant comes from restarateur Gary Lin, who also owns Wei Authentic Chinese in Buford and Marietta, Hai Chinese in Decatur and Alpharetta, Urban Wu in Buckhead and Hao Chinese in East Point.

*****

More restaurant news

Larakin opening in Midtown

Elliott Street Pub closing in Castleberry Hill

Hippin Hops opens in Stone Mountain

NFA Burger to expand in Dunwoody

Mambo Zombi open in Old Fourth Ward

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.