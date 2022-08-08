Scalini’s Italian Restaurant, home of the ‘Eggplant Baby Club,’ closes after 42 years

The restaurant, located at 2390 Cobb Pkwy in Smyrna, shuttered after dinner on Aug. 7. Opened by R.L. “John” Bogino in 1980, Scalini’s served a variety of classic Italian dishes, was known in large part for its eggplant parmigiana, which supposedly helped induce labor in pregnant women near or after their due dates.

The closure was announced on the company’s Facebook page: