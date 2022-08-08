BreakingNews
Ahmaud Arbery case: Roddie Bryan gets 35 years in prison for hate crimes
ajc logo
X

Scalini’s Italian Restaurant, home of the ‘Eggplant Baby Club,’ closes after 42 years

The eggplant parmigiana at Scalini’s Italian Restaurant is believed by many to help pregnant women go into labor. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS

Combined ShapeCaption
The eggplant parmigiana at Scalini’s Italian Restaurant is believed by many to help pregnant women go into labor. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

Scalini’s Italian Restaurant has closed after 42 years in Smyrna.

The restaurant, located at 2390 Cobb Pkwy in Smyrna, shuttered after dinner on Aug. 7. Opened by R.L. “John” Bogino in 1980, Scalini’s served a variety of classic Italian dishes, was known in large part for its eggplant parmigiana, which supposedly helped induce labor in pregnant women near or after their due dates.

The closure was announced on the company’s Facebook page:

After forty years of service to our community, we are sad to announce the closing of our landmark restaurant. Thank you to all our customers for your patronage.

To all the members of our Eggplant Baby Club, thank you for sharing in the most wonderful time a family experiences. You have enriched the atmosphere of our restaurant with the famous “Baby Wall” of pictures. Almost every visitor to our restaurant has enjoyed looking at all of the beautiful babies!

To all our employees past and present, Thank You! Thanks for being a part of our wonderful forty two years in Smyrna, Georgia.

The post also encouraged customers to visit Provino’s Italian Restaurant, under the same ownership.

Bogino did not immediately return the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
4 dead, multiple injured during violent weekend in Atlanta2h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves’ bad weekend was a function of bad starting pitching
5h ago
Removal of Gwinnett school Wi-Fi network draws student complaints
5h ago
Giuliani seeking to delay Fulton grand jury testimony
3h ago
Giuliani seeking to delay Fulton grand jury testimony
3h ago
Ahmaud Arbery case: Apologetic Greg McMichael given life for hate crimes
3h ago
The Latest
Shake Shack coming to West Midtown and more restaurant news from the week
Beer Pick: Try Shiny Happy People this weekend at Monday Night’s 11th anniversary party
Knife Modern Mediterranean opening this month in Buckhead
Featured
A student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow works on spelling during class in April. Students across the state took 2022 Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Milestones tests 2022: How results for each school compare to pre-COVID
11h ago
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top