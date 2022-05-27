Omni Atlanta Hotel opens four new restaurants and more dining news from the week

Vues Lobby Bar. The lobby bar with views of Centennial Olympic Park features an extensive bourbon list and a selection of international wines, local beers and craft cocktails. Food offerings include tapas like Vietnamese meatballs, chicken croquettes and pimento cheese sliders.

*****

West Midtown restaurant Redbird is now serving its “Bird in Hand” lunch menu from its kitchen window from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays. The window also functions as the serving area for the eatery’s “Birdy Biscuit” concept on the weekends.

The Bird in Hand menu includes sandwiches (includingspice-rubbed chicken, Redbird Smashburger, shawarma-spiced eggplant); sides (including whole grain salad with coriander dressing and vegetables, mushrooms in spiced chickpea batter); salads (like Jade’s Steak Salad with Vietnamese style beef, greens and vegetables marinated in sweet/sour/savory dressing); and desserts (chocolate chip cookie bars, coconut macaroon bars).

*****

Olde Blind Dog has closed its location in the Town Brookhaven development after a decade, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. A location in Milton remains open.

*****

Sandy Springs Italian restaurant Tre Vele is now serving brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. The menu features dishes including eggs Benedict, avocado toast, breakfast pizza and an egg and prosciutto sandwich.

*****

Buttermilk Kitchen owner Suzanne Vizethann is planning to expand the business ahead of its 10th birthday, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. Vizethann is taking over the Huff Harrington Art Gallery that sits behind Buttermilk Kitchen to create the Pantry by Buttermilk, which will be open during the restaurant’s regular hours. The retail operation will sell merchandise including hats, mugs, T-shirts and Vizethann’s cookbook, as well as grocery items from location producers.

The new building will also include a private event space with seating for 12 that will be available for rent.

*****

Chicken chain Super Chix will take over for burger eatery BurgerFi in the Perimeter Marketplace development in Dunwoody, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The Dunwoody location will join the first Georgia Super Chix, which opened earlier this year in Peachtree City. The menu features a variety of grilled and fried chicken sandwiches, fries and frozen custard.

*****

Peruvian rotisserie chicken chain Viva Chicken has plans to open its first Georgia location this fall at 1125 Ernest Barrett Pkwy in Kennesaw, What Now Atlanta reports. A second location is set for spring 2023 at 11760 Haynes Bridge Road in Alpharetta.

MORE RESTAURANT NEWS:

