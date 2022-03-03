Two food stalls close at Ponce City Market

A representative for Jamestown, the developer that owns Ponce City Market, shared a statement with the AJC about the closures.

“After over four years at Ponce City Market for Batter and six years for Marrakesh, the Central Food Hall stalls have closed. We’re looking forward to announcing new businesses in their spaces soon.”

The Central Food Hall is in the middle of a major expansion, with the recent opening of Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken, Vietvana Noodle House, Atrium and several other concepts set to open in the coming months including Spicewalla and Umbrella Bar.

The expansion was announced in late 2020, with plans to add a four-story office building, additional shopping and dining space surrounding an outdoor courtyard and 400 units of what developer Jamestown described as “hospitality living.”

The existing development includes offices — more than 5,200 people work at Ponce City Market — and residential units in addition to dining and shopping.

Existing Ponce City Market food and beverage concepts include Sweetgreen, Bar Vegan and Eleven TLC as well as longer-term tenants like H&F Burger, Farm to Ladle, Marrakesh and Ton Ton.

In other Atlanta closure news, American Cut steakhouse and its sister concept Regent Cocktail Club have shuttered in the Buckhead Village mixed-use development, Eater Atlanta first reported and a representative for the development confirmed to the AJC.

“After over five years at the property, American Cut and The Regent Cocktail Club are closing at the end of (February),” the representative shared via email. “Buckhead Village is looking forward to welcoming a new tenant in their former space.”

Both businesses, which are owned by New York-based LDV Hospitality, opened in 2016. American Cut locations in Atlantic City and New York City remain open.

Other Buckhead Village food and beverage tenants include the newly-opened Fetch Park, Shake Shack, Le Colonial, Gypsy Kitchen and Storico Vino. Biltong Bar closed in the development earlier this year, with Italian concept Yeppa & Co. taking over the space in the coming months.

Jamestown acquired Buckhead Village, previously known as Shops Buckhead, from developer OliverMcMillan in 2019.

