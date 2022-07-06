BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned tractor-trailer blocks I-285 south ramp to I-20 east
ajc logo
X

Hodgepodge Coffeehouse to close Reynoldstown location

Atlanta coffee shop receives one of several grants for businesses owned by minority women

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta coffee shop receives one of several grants for businesses owned by minority women

Restaurant News
By Noah Sheidlower
29 minutes ago

Hodgepodge Coffeehouse will close its Reynoldstown location next week.

The coffee shop, located at 1 Moreland Ave., will shutter on Sunday, July 10, according to a Facebook post from owner Krystle Rodriguez.

“Over the past few months our team has been spreading themselves thin trying to keep all three shops operating,” the announcement read. “At first it seemed like a temporary crunch, but with this slowly becoming the new normal, it’s not only unfair to our team but goes against our values as a company.”

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant closings

Open since 2019, the 1,000-square-foot space Reynoldstown shop featured a communal table and coffee bar. It temporarily closed earlier this year after an armed robbery.

The original Hodgepodge location in East Atlanta and a Decatur location that opened last year will remain open. A location that was previously announced for the Summerhill neighborhood is no longer happening, a representative for the Carter real estate development group confirmed.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news

The Hodgepodge team will remain intact despite the Reynoldstown closure, according to the Facebook post.

Rodriguez did not immediately return the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Follow Noah Sheidlower on twitter

Noah Sheidlower is an intern on the Living, Food and Dining team. He has written about food, culture, and business for CNN, NBC News, the New York Post, and the Columbia Daily Spectator, where he was Arts & Entertainment Editor. He also has one of the largest takeout menu collections in the world and loves all things classical music.

Editors' Picks
11Alive gives Ron Jones primary evening anchor role; Jeff Hullinger moves to weekends18h ago
The Jolt: More details on the expanding grand jury probe of Donald Trump
1h ago
Fulton grand jury subpoenas Giuliani, Graham, Trump campaign lawyers
19h ago
Chipper Jones places Georgia home up for sale for $15 million
22h ago
Chipper Jones places Georgia home up for sale for $15 million
22h ago
‘Tragedy on top of tragedy’: Pregnant refugee, mother of 5 dies in Gwinnett crash
3h ago
The Latest
Stockyard Burgers and Bones closes at Avenue East Cobb
17h ago
This Atlanta cold soup hits the spot and quenches your thirst
19h ago
Paige’s Bistro brings breakfast and lunch favorites to Austell
19h ago
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
Georgia high court rightly overturned murder convictions, legal experts say
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top