Hodgepodge Coffeehouse to close Reynoldstown location

Hodgepodge Coffeehouse will close its Reynoldstown location next week.
The coffee shop, located at 1 Moreland Ave., will shutter on Sunday, July 10, according to a Facebook post from owner Krystle Rodriguez.
“Over the past few months our team has been spreading themselves thin trying to keep all three shops operating,” the announcement read. “At first it seemed like a temporary crunch, but with this slowly becoming the new normal, it’s not only unfair to our team but goes against our values as a company.”
Open since 2019, the 1,000-square-foot space Reynoldstown shop featured a communal table and coffee bar. It temporarily closed earlier this year after an armed robbery.
The original Hodgepodge location in East Atlanta and a Decatur location that opened last year will remain open. A location that was previously announced for the Summerhill neighborhood is no longer happening, a representative for the Carter real estate development group confirmed.
The Hodgepodge team will remain intact despite the Reynoldstown closure, according to the Facebook post.
Rodriguez did not immediately return the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author