Hodgepodge Coffeehouse to close Reynoldstown location

The coffee shop, located at 1 Moreland Ave., will shutter on Sunday, July 10, according to a Facebook post from owner Krystle Rodriguez.

“Over the past few months our team has been spreading themselves thin trying to keep all three shops operating,” the announcement read. “At first it seemed like a temporary crunch, but with this slowly becoming the new normal, it’s not only unfair to our team but goes against our values as a company.”