Biltong Bar closes in Buckhead Village

Biltong Bar Buckhead Biltong and Cheese plate with traditional, droewors, out of the ashes, griffin, alisios, house pickles, apricot chutney and grilled sourdough. Photo credit -Mia Yakel.
Biltong Bar Buckhead Biltong and Cheese plate with traditional, droewors, out of the ashes, griffin, alisios, house pickles, apricot chutney and grilled sourdough. Photo credit -Mia Yakel.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

South African-inspired bar and restaurant Biltong Bar has closed its Buckhead location.

The restaurant, which opened in the Buckhead Village development in 2018, was part of the True Story Brands restaurant group, which also includes a Biltong Bar location in Ponce City Market, 10 Degrees South and Yebo Beach Haus. Justin Anthony, the owners of True Story Brands, recently converted a Biltong Bar location at Avalon in Alpharetta to the Cape Restaurant and Beach Bar last year.

A representative for Jamestown, the developer that acquired Buckhead Village in 2019, told the Atlanta Business Chronicle that a new concept will be taking over the Biltong Bar space “soon.”

Biltong Bar’s menu offered naturally cured, air-dried South African-style beef jerky (biltong) — plus selections of cheese and charcuterie, salads and sandwiches, with international beers, South African wines and signature cocktails.

A representative for True Story Brands did not immediately return the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for comment.

Buckhead Village is also home to several retail concepts and more than a dozen food and beverage concepts including the newly-opened Fetch Park, Shake Shack, Le Colonial, Gypsy Kitchen and Storico Vino.

