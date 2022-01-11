Biltong Bar closes in Buckhead Village

The restaurant, which opened in the Buckhead Village development in 2018, was part of the True Story Brands restaurant group, which also includes a Biltong Bar location in Ponce City Market, 10 Degrees South and Yebo Beach Haus. Justin Anthony, the owners of True Story Brands, recently converted a Biltong Bar location at Avalon in Alpharetta to the Cape Restaurant and Beach Bar last year.

A representative for Jamestown, the developer that acquired Buckhead Village in 2019, told the Atlanta Business Chronicle that a new concept will be taking over the Biltong Bar space “soon.”