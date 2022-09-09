Lake & Oak BBQ closes in East Lake

“We really want to engage that neighborhood prior to our arrival there,” she said. “We want to connect to the community and make sure they know who we are and what we’re about.”

She said the new location will likely offer tweaks and additions to the menu, as well as more indoor dining space.

Richards, the author of “Soul: A Chef’s Culinary Evolution in 150 Recipes,”, also serves as a consultant for Jackmont Hospitality, which owns One Flew South locations at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and the Eastside Beltline.

In other metro Atlanta restaurant closure news:

A Street, which opened just over a year ago at 605 Atlanta St. in Roswell, appears to have closed. Chef-owner Kevin Nelson served what he described as a “New American” menu with dishes including baked goat cheese and tuna poke with yuzu aioli and fried rice tots.

Better or Wurst, which opened several months ago at 2323 Main St. in Tucker, also appears to have closed. The restaurant, which served a variety of gourmet sausages, took over the space that was previously home to vegan Latin restaurant Papi Ali’s.

Peachtree Corners restaurant Grace 17.20 has closed after more 18 years at 5155 Peachtree Pkwy, Tomorrow’s News Today first reported.

Ownership shared a statement on the closure on the restaurant’s website:

When we opened, our simple mission and purpose were to make a difference in the lives of our associates, our guests, and those in the community. The focus was never about financial performance, but on creating a place that uplifted and inspired. A place where people could visit and be served with grace and excellence. It was about establishing a restaurant where people could enjoy a great dining experience and leave with a renewed heart and spirit.

Amidst the blessings, there have also been enormous challenges during our eighteen years, but mostly there has been joy. Through it all, so many of you that were loyal guests have supported Grace 1720 when it wasn’t easy or convenient. But you did, and we will always be grateful for your patronage.

The building was bought by Saltie Butter, LLC, a restaurant group that owns Stäge Kitchen & Bar in Peachtree Corners and La Belle Vie Kitchen in Suwanee. Ownership did not immediately respond to the AJC’s request for more information.

