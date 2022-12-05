ajc logo
Cameli’s Pizza to close on Moreland Avenue

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago
Plus, Delia’s Chicken Sausage and Wonderkid close

Cameli’s Pizza, which has served up pizza in Atlanta for more than 25 years, is set to close in Little Five Points this week.

Owner George Cameli announced the closure on the restaurant’s Facebook page, writing, “the last three years have taken their toll on us and we just simply can’t continue.” The restaurant, located at 337 Moreland Ave., will shutter permanently after dinner service Dec. 11.

Cameli’s opened its first location in 1996 at 699 Ponce de Leon Ave., in the Ford Factory Square development, serving a variety of pizzas, salads and calzones alongside craft beers. That location closed in the 2000s, with another location opening on Moreland Avenue. In 2016, Cameli’s turned its rooftop into Arcadia, a brunch eatery with a ‘70s vibe.

George Cameli and his brother, Joseph, also owned now-shuttered eateries Pastaficio Cameli and Cameli’s Vegan/Vegetarian in East Atlanta.

In other Moreland Avenue closure news, Delia’s Chicken Sausage has closed its original location at 489 Moreland Ave., in East Atlanta after the sale of the property, Eater Atlanta reports. Owner Delia Champion will reportedly retire following the closure.

Champion, who opened the first Flying Biscuit Cafe in Candler Park in 1993 and signed a franchise deal in 2006, closed another Delia’s location in West Midtown earlier this year.

In addition, Eater Atlanta reports that Wonderkid, the diner that opened in the Atlanta Dairies development on Memorial Drive in late 2019, has closed. Eric Simpkins and Darren Carr, who also own Bon Ton and the Lawrence, told Eater that they’re focusing on their other concepts and plan to open cocktail bar the Waiting Room above Bon Ton at the end of December.

