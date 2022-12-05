Cameli’s Pizza to close on Moreland Avenue

In other Moreland Avenue closure news, Delia’s Chicken Sausage has closed its original location at 489 Moreland Ave., in East Atlanta after the sale of the property, Eater Atlanta reports. Owner Delia Champion will reportedly retire following the closure.

Champion, who opened the first Flying Biscuit Cafe in Candler Park in 1993 and signed a franchise deal in 2006, closed another Delia’s location in West Midtown earlier this year.

In addition, Eater Atlanta reports that Wonderkid, the diner that opened in the Atlanta Dairies development on Memorial Drive in late 2019, has closed. Eric Simpkins and Darren Carr, who also own Bon Ton and the Lawrence, told Eater that they’re focusing on their other concepts and plan to open cocktail bar the Waiting Room above Bon Ton at the end of December.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant closings

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.