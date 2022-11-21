Anne Quatrano restaurant Floataway Cafe closing after 25 years

Floataway Cafe, the second restaurant Atlanta chefs Anne Quatrano and her husband, Clifford Harrison, opened after famed eatery Bacchanalia, will close in December after 25 years.
The James Beard Award-winning Quatrano and Harrison opened Floataway Cafe in 1998 inside a renovated warehouse at 1123 Zonolite Road near Emory Village. The building originally housed a carport and door manufacturer.
Floataway’s seasonal, southern European-inspired menu is currently overseen by executive chef Fay Poone.
The upcoming closure was announced on the Instagram account of Star Provisions, another concept owned and operated by Quatrano and Harris. The pair also own WH Stiles Fish Camp in Ponce City Market.
“We have new landlords as of about a year ago,” Quatrano told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a message. “Our lease is coming to an end after 25 years and it just might be time.”
Floatway Cafe will operate Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings through Dec. 23.
