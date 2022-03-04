Two longtime metro Atlanta restaurants closing this month

Two restaurants that have been open in metro Atlanta for more than 50 years combined will close by the end of the month.
Atmosphere French Bistro, which opened in 2002 at 1620 Piedmont Ave. NE in Piedmont Heights, announced its March 10 closure in a post on its Facebook page:
Dear Friends and Customers,
We are sad to announce that the time has come to sell our business and that Atmosphère will be permanently closing its door on March 10, 2022 after dinner.
It has been an honor and a privilege to serve you and we want to express our gratitude for making Atmosphère one of Atlanta’s most popular eating establishments and such a special place. Thank you for 20 wonderful years. We will miss you all.
Sincerely, Christine, Jean-Marc and Julien (Metairie)
In addition, Henry Han told What Now Atlanta that he’s closing Fung Mei Chinese Restaurant after 33 years. Han took over the restaurant, located at 1605 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth, after his father died.
He’s turning his attention to opening the first franchise location of Cultivate Food and Coffee at Battery Atlanta, but said he hopes to reopen Fung Mei in the future.
James Beard Award semifinalist Rui Liu, who now owns lauded Duluth restaurant Masterpiece, served as the Szechuan head chef at Fung Mei from 2010 to 2014.
