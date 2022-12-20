Buford Highway Korean chicken spot Hello Chicken to close Jan. 1

Lee’s friend is set to take over the space early next year with Gopchang on Fire, a concept specializing in marinated and grilled offal which has existing locations in Duluth and Suwanee.

In the meantime, Lee, whose family also owned the now-shuttered eateries Seoul Shin Jung in Pinetree Plaza and Harue in Duluth, said she hopes to take a break and spend time with her family, while also managing her Suwanee catering company.

She hopes to return to Buford Highway in the near future with a streamlined version of Hello Chicken.

“Doraville is very special to me,” she said. “When I moved to the U.S. in 1991, my mom opened a Korean restaurant on Buford Highway. There’s so much history and memories here for me.”

