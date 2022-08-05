Shake Shack coming to West Midtown and more restaurant news from the week

Replacing Pig and the Pearl will be the first metro Atlanta location of Arizona-based Angry Crab Shack. The Asian-Cajun features a variety of seafood boils.

Angry Crab Shack will join several other food and beverage concepts at Atlantic Station, including Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern, Azotea Cantina, Toscano Italian Restaurant, Gyu-Kaku, Pho 24 and SriThai Kitchen.

Atlanta Breakfast Club and Rose Bistro and Champagne Bar are set to open in the development later this year.

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee will close its Halcyon location on Aug. 14, with plans for a future location in Cumming.

Locations remain open in Roswell, Midtown, downtown Atlanta and Old Fourth Ward.

Bowl and salad chain Original ChopShop is set to open a third metro Atlanta location next year in the Cumberland Festival development near Cumberland Mall, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. Original ChopShop locations are slated to open by the end of the year in Buckhead and Alpharetta.

Colorado-based breakfast chain Snooze, an A.M. eatery, is slated to open locations in the coming months in Akers Mill Square in Cobb County and at Haynes Bridge Road and Northpoint Pkwy in Alpharetta, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant has locations locally in Sandy Springs and West Midtown, with others to come in Midtown and Buford.

