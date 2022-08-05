Shake Shack coming to West Midtown and more restaurant news from the week

New York-based burger chain Shake Shack is set to open its eighth metro Atlanta location by the beginning of next year, at 1168 Howell Mill Road in the Westside Provisions District. The space was previously home to Yeah Burger, which closed in June after more than a decade.
The 2,500-square-foot building will feature a large outdoor patio area, and customers will be able to pre-order on the Shake Shack app and pick up their order at a walk-up window.
The new location will join Shake Shack restaurants in Piedmont Park, Alpharetta, Old Fourth Ward, Dunwoody, Buckhead, Lenox Square and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
*****
The Pig and the Pearl has closed at 1380 Atlantic Drive NW in Atlantic Station, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The barbecue and seafood restaurant first opened in 2014 with Cindy Shera of the now-shuttered Shed at Glenwood and chef Todd Richards at the helm. Richards left the following year to open White Oak Kitchen and Cocktails in downtown Atlanta, and has since gone on to open Soul: Food and Culture at Krog Street Market and Lake & Oak BBQ in East Lake, with another location set to open soon in West End. He also serves as the culinary director for Jackmont Hospitality, which owns One Flew South, Chicken + Beer and several locations of TGI Friday’s and Twin Peaks.
Replacing Pig and the Pearl will be the first metro Atlanta location of Arizona-based Angry Crab Shack. The Asian-Cajun features a variety of seafood boils.
Angry Crab Shack will join several other food and beverage concepts at Atlantic Station, including Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern, Azotea Cantina, Toscano Italian Restaurant, Gyu-Kaku, Pho 24 and SriThai Kitchen.
Atlanta Breakfast Club and Rose Bistro and Champagne Bar are set to open in the development later this year.
*****
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee will close its Halcyon location on Aug. 14, with plans for a future location in Cumming.
Locations remain open in Roswell, Midtown, downtown Atlanta and Old Fourth Ward.
*****
Bowl and salad chain Original ChopShop is set to open a third metro Atlanta location next year in the Cumberland Festival development near Cumberland Mall, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. Original ChopShop locations are slated to open by the end of the year in Buckhead and Alpharetta.
*****
Colorado-based breakfast chain Snooze, an A.M. eatery, is slated to open locations in the coming months in Akers Mill Square in Cobb County and at Haynes Bridge Road and Northpoint Pkwy in Alpharetta, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant has locations locally in Sandy Springs and West Midtown, with others to come in Midtown and Buford.
