Seafood restaurant Watchman’s to close at Krog Street Market

Seafood restaurant Watchman’s, which has been operating at Inman Park mixed-use development Krog Street Market since 2018, is set to close next month.
The team behind popular Decatur restaurant Kimball House opened the eatery in the former Luminary space with a focus on Southern sustainable seafood. Watchman’s will permanently close after dinner service Feb. 27.
Co-owner Miles Macquarrie shared a statement with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution regarding the closure:
This was an extremely difficult decision to make, but we’ve come to the conclusion that the Watchman’s concept is unfortunately not the best fit for the market. The reality of this pandemic world is that even our best efforts could not sustain the costs associated with staffing and operating this restaurant.
We are proud of what Watchman’s has accomplished over the past three and a half years. We got some things right and we got some wrong. But one certainty is that we got the opportunity to work with some truly incredible people. These folks took on significant risks to be a part of this team for the past 1.5 years, and we will always be grateful for their contributions. Our number one priority over the next month is to take care of these good people.
We’d love to say goodbye in person if possible, so come have a cocktail and some oysters with us over the next few weeks.
To the friends, neighbors, and visitors who drank and dined with us over the years: We are grateful for your patronage.
A representative for SRS Real Estate Partners, which oversees leasing for Krog Street Market, did not immediately return the AJC’s request for more information.
Other food and beverage concepts in Krog Street Market include Superica, Yalla, Fred’s Meat and Bread, Gu’s Dumplings, Soul: Food and Culture and Bar Mercado.
Asana Partners, which purchased Krog Street Market in 2018, is in the process of combining the market with nearby building Atlanta Stove Works and SPX Alley to create Krog District. There are also plans to erect two new buildings with retail and office space near the Eastside Beltline in the Inman Park neighborhood.
Watchman’s forthcoming closure was first reported by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
