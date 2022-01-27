Seafood restaurant Watchman’s to close at Krog Street Market

We’d love to say goodbye in person if possible, so come have a cocktail and some oysters with us over the next few weeks.

To the friends, neighbors, and visitors who drank and dined with us over the years: We are grateful for your patronage.

A representative for SRS Real Estate Partners, which oversees leasing for Krog Street Market, did not immediately return the AJC’s request for more information.

Other food and beverage concepts in Krog Street Market include Superica, Yalla, Fred’s Meat and Bread, Gu’s Dumplings, Soul: Food and Culture and Bar Mercado.

Asana Partners, which purchased Krog Street Market in 2018, is in the process of combining the market with nearby building Atlanta Stove Works and SPX Alley to create Krog District. There are also plans to erect two new buildings with retail and office space near the Eastside Beltline in the Inman Park neighborhood.

Watchman’s forthcoming closure was first reported by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

