Tiki Tango, Foxtrot Liquor Bar closing this weekend in Midtown

Tiki Tango classic Mai Tai cocktail. Photo credit- Mia Yakel.

Tiki Tango classic Mai Tai cocktail. Photo credit- Mia Yakel.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Popular Midtown bars Tiki Tango and Foxtrot Liquor Bar will close after service on June 19.

The bars, located adjacent to one another on 13th Street between Peachtree Walk and Crescent Avenue, are both owned by LEAD Hospitality Group.

An announcement posted on Tiki Tango’s Instagram account did not provide a reason for the closure, but stated, “we’re not finished with you yet, Midtown!”

Open since 2019, Tiki Tango is a trilevel tiki bar that serves takes on traditional and modern tiki drinks. The food menu features bar snacks including crab rangoon dip and blackened salmon teriyaki tacos.

Foxtrot, which debuted in 2016, offers cocktails and small plates.

Photo courtesy of Foxtrot Liquor Bar

Credit: Yvonne Zusel

Photo courtesy of Foxtrot Liquor Bar

Credit: Yvonne Zusel

Photo courtesy of Foxtrot Liquor Bar

Credit: Yvonne Zusel

Credit: Yvonne Zusel

In addition to Tiki Tango and Foxtrot, LEAD Hospitality, owned by Scott McCray, also includes The Mill Kitchen and Bar in Roswell and several metro Atlanta locations of McCray’s Tavern. McCray also owned the now-shuttered Lava and Cosmo lounges in the buildings where Tiki Tango and Foxtrot eventually opened.

With Tiki Tango’s closure, only a handful of tiki-themed bars will remain open in metro Atlanta, including the longtime downtown Atlanta bar Trader Vic’s and SOS Tiki Bar in Decatur.

A representative for LEAD Hospitality did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

