Portofino closing after more than two decades in Buckhead

Italian restaurant Portofino is set to close in October after more than two decades in Buckhead.
The restaurant will close after dinner service on Oct. 22 at 3199 Paces Ferry Place.
Owner Mike Anderson made the announcement on the restaurant’s social media accounts:
22 years ago, we opened Portofino on a quiet, tree-lined, street in Buckhead with a simple menu and the simple purpose to be a genuine neighborhood restaurant. We’ve grown and adapted over the years with some successes and some struggles. It is now time for Portofino to close its doors. It’s been a pleasure.
Our decision to close has not come easily. Change is inevitable and sometimes heartbreaking. As the world around us changes, we find ourselves facing conditions that challenge our once simple purpose. For us, as a staff and family, it is time to accept that change and transition to other endeavors.
He praised the restaurant’s staff, who he called “extended family,” and thanked Portofino’s longtime guests.
The “casual, upscale, neighborhood restaurant,” according to its website, features an Italian American menu with dishes including black spaghetti vongole, bolognese, pan-seared scallops and grilled duck breast, in addition to a full bar with a selection of Italian wines.
A representative for the restaurant did not immediately respond to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information on the closure.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author