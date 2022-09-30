Portofino closing after more than two decades in Buckhead

22 years ago, we opened Portofino on a quiet, tree-lined, street in Buckhead with a simple menu and the simple purpose to be a genuine neighborhood restaurant. We’ve grown and adapted over the years with some successes and some struggles. It is now time for Portofino to close its doors. It’s been a pleasure.

Our decision to close has not come easily. Change is inevitable and sometimes heartbreaking. As the world around us changes, we find ourselves facing conditions that challenge our once simple purpose. For us, as a staff and family, it is time to accept that change and transition to other endeavors.