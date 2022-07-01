Flip Burger leaving West Midtown after 14 years, with plans to relocate

Flip Burger’s last day at 1587 Howell Mill Road was June 29. Owner Joseph Hsiao said he’s looking at locations close to the Flying Biscuit at the corner of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue, with the hope of reopening within the next four months.

Kechia Matadin, who owns Cirque Daiquiri Bar on Monroe Drive and Cirque Blu Seafood House in West Midtown “will convert to a soon-to-be-announced upscale restaurant, bar, and lounge,” according to a listing from Steve Josovitz of the Shumacher Group, who represented Hsaio in the transaction.