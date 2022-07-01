Flip Burger leaving West Midtown after 14 years, with plans to relocate

Longtime burger eatery Flip Burger has closed in West Midtown after more than a decade, with plans to relocate to Midtown.
Flip Burger’s last day at 1587 Howell Mill Road was June 29. Owner Joseph Hsiao said he’s looking at locations close to the Flying Biscuit at the corner of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue, with the hope of reopening within the next four months.
Kechia Matadin, who owns Cirque Daiquiri Bar on Monroe Drive and Cirque Blu Seafood House in West Midtown “will convert to a soon-to-be-announced upscale restaurant, bar, and lounge,” according to a listing from Steve Josovitz of the Shumacher Group, who represented Hsaio in the transaction.
The first Flip Burger opened in 2008 under Richard Blais, the “Top Chef” alum who also owned Midtown restaurant The Spence before it closed in 2015. Blais moved to San Diego from Atlanta several years ago to open Juniper & Ivy.
The West Midtown restaurant was the only location remaining after Flip closures in Buckhead and Poncey-Highland.
In addition to Flip Burger and Flying Biscuit in Midtown, Hsiao’s H Restaurant Group also owns the Flying Biscuit in Candler Park, West Cobb Diner, South Cobb Diner and Pisano’s Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen in Kennesaw.
Matadin did not immediately respond to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information on her new concept.
