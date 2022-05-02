ajc logo
X

Vegan Latin restaurant Papi Ali’s closing in Tucker

211026 Tucker, Ga: Top row from left: Lime to Me, Ginger Mango Pineapple (20 oz juice), Corn and Potato Empanada. From bottom row left: Chorizo Torta sandwich, Papi's Bowl, MBLTA sandwich. First Look at Papi Ali's, 2323 Main Street, Suite A1, Tucker, Ga. For 110221firstlook. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

caption arrowCaption
211026 Tucker, Ga: Top row from left: Lime to Me, Ginger Mango Pineapple (20 oz juice), Corn and Potato Empanada. From bottom row left: Chorizo Torta sandwich, Papi's Bowl, MBLTA sandwich. First Look at Papi Ali's, 2323 Main Street, Suite A1, Tucker, Ga. For 110221firstlook. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Vegan Latin restaurant Papi Ali’s is closing this month in Tucker, about seven months after it opened.

Owner Mikail Ali made the announcement on the restaurant’s Instagram account, and confirmed the closure to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

ExploreDeKalb County dining news

“We will be closing permanently May 15th,” the post read. “Thank you so much Tucker and everyone that has come out to support Papi Ali’s. It was my dream to provide a place to eat that truly was food for everyone, where you could have healthy eats and feel safe despite allergies or dietary restrictions. Papi Ali’s is not dead, but will be put on the back burner for now.”

caption arrowCaption
211026 Tucker, Ga: Mikail (known by co-workers and restaurant patrons as Papi) Ali, owner of Papi Ali's 2323 Main Street, Suite A1, Tucker, Ga. For 110221firstlook. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Chris Hunt

211026 Tucker, Ga: Mikail (known by co-workers and restaurant patrons as Papi) Ali, owner of Papi Ali's 2323 Main Street, Suite A1, Tucker, Ga. For 110221firstlook. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Chris Hunt

caption arrowCaption
211026 Tucker, Ga: Mikail (known by co-workers and restaurant patrons as Papi) Ali, owner of Papi Ali's 2323 Main Street, Suite A1, Tucker, Ga. For 110221firstlook. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Chris Hunt

Credit: Chris Hunt

The restaurant, located at 2323 Main St., served a menu of plant-based Mexican and Latin dishes including tacos, sandwiches and bowls with proteins including vegan chorizo, guajillo tofu, chipotle jackfruit and bacon.

Prior to opening Papi Ali’s in October 2021, Ali converted a U-Haul truck into a food truck, inspired by the flavors and ingredients he used while working at Spanish restaurant Bar Mercado in Krog Street Market.

Ali told the AJC that he attributes the closure in part to a location that didn’t fit the concept.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant closings

“Too many people walked up, read the menu, saw it was plant-based and walked away,” he said. “I just don’t know if Tucker was ready for it.”

He said he hopes to try the concept again, perhaps in an intown food hall, where “this type of food is more popular.”

In the meantime, he’ll oversee the kitchen for For Better or Wurst, a new restaurant that will take over the Papi Ali’s space in June and will focus on serving gourmet sausages, pretzels and beer. Ali said he’s convinced the owners to add some vegan options to the menu.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings
ExploreOur favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Beer Pick: Terrapin Depth Perception Imperial IPA is dangerously drinkable
Metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in May
Nautical-themed Nauti Dog now open for hot dogs in Alpharetta
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top