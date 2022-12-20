Adele’s closes in Old Fourth Ward after nine months

Old Fourth Ward restaurant Adele’s has closed after just nine months after opening on Edgewood Avenue.
“We are very grateful for the support given to Adele’s Atlanta,” a representative for the restaurant wrote in a statement shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “As we look forward to 2023, we are excited to bring a new concept to the Old Fourth Ward. Details will follow in the new year.”
Eater Atlanta, which first reported on the closure, said the last day of service at Adele’s was Dec. 11.
Adele’s opened in March at 525 Edgewood Ave. in a former auto garage. The 4,350 square-foot restaurant, which counted Biggerstaff Brewing Company, Staplehouse, Slutty Vegan and Old Fourth Distillery among its neighbors, featured a 1,000 square-foot outdoor patio and a private event space.
The kitchen was run by executive chef Hannah Young, who served dishes including roasted chicken with salsa verde, whole roasted fish, gnocchi smoked duck, charred shrimp, shaved Brussels sprouts and steak tartare.
Ligaya Figueras, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s food and dining editor, gave the restaurant a largely positive review in July, writing that Adele’s was “not just a welcome addition to a historic street in upward transition, but also a worthy destination for any diner in search of creative-yet-familiar dishes, excellent service and fair prices.”
The restaurant was part of the Red Pebbles Hospitality restaurant group, which also owns an Adele’s in Nashville as well as several other concepts including Emmy Squared Pizza, which has two locations in Atlanta.
