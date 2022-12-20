ajc logo
X

Adele’s closes in Old Fourth Ward after nine months

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

Old Fourth Ward restaurant Adele’s has closed after just nine months after opening on Edgewood Avenue.

“We are very grateful for the support given to Adele’s Atlanta,” a representative for the restaurant wrote in a statement shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “As we look forward to 2023, we are excited to bring a new concept to the Old Fourth Ward. Details will follow in the new year.”

Eater Atlanta, which first reported on the closure, said the last day of service at Adele’s was Dec. 11.

Adele’s opened in March at 525 Edgewood Ave. in a former auto garage. The 4,350 square-foot restaurant, which counted Biggerstaff Brewing CompanyStaplehouseSlutty Vegan and Old Fourth Distillery among its neighbors, featured a 1,000 square-foot outdoor patio and a private event space.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant closings

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

The kitchen was run by executive chef Hannah Young, who served dishes including roasted chicken with salsa verde, whole roasted fish, gnocchi smoked duck, charred shrimp, shaved Brussels sprouts and steak tartare.

Ligaya Figueras, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s food and dining editor, gave the restaurant a largely positive review in July, writing that Adele’s was “not just a welcome addition to a historic street in upward transition, but also a worthy destination for any diner in search of creative-yet-familiar dishes, excellent service and fair prices.”

The restaurant was part of the Red Pebbles Hospitality restaurant group, which also owns an Adele’s in Nashville as well as several other concepts including Emmy Squared Pizza, which has two locations in Atlanta.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

How Abrams’ campaign spending led to ‘incredibly bad’ cash crunch4h ago

Credit: Alex Edelman via AP

The Jolt: Atlanta bid for Democratic convention gets boost from Doug Jones
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Tech adds 5 more to roster, including 2 from portal
9h ago

Nonprofit pays off lunch debt at nearly 300 metro Atlanta schools
17h ago

Nonprofit pays off lunch debt at nearly 300 metro Atlanta schools
17h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

All eyes on Fulton special grand jury as it drafts final report
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Warm up with this broth-filled comfort food on Buford Highway
44m ago
Buford Highway Korean chicken spot Hello Chicken to close Jan. 1
2h ago
Pizza Jeans reopens on Ponce City Market’s first floor for whole pies, ‘mall slices’
21h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top