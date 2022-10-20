Castleberry Hill’s Elliott Street Pub closing after building sale

In addition to its beer and cocktails, Elliott Street Pub, situated within walking distance to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, State Farm Arena and the new Centennial Yards development, is also known for its large, deli-style sandwiches, live music and monthly iron pours.

The bar was opened in 2006 by brothers Mike and Pete Jakob, who previously worked as general contractors. In addition to the bar, the 4,100-square-foot building has living space on two floors of the building: a kitchen/dining/living space on the main floor and two master bedroom suites upstairs, as well as a basement, covered parking and patio.

Explore Take a food tour of Castleberry Hill

“We ran across this building, and it was falling down,” Pete told the AJC in 2007. “At first we thought we’d put in a workshop in the basement, have a retail space on the ground floor, and live above, but as we were working on it, everybody would stop in and ask us to open a neighborhood bar.”

Built in 1870, the building previously served as a carriage house; a real estate agency, loan and insurance company; and jazz club the Birdcage, which hosted musicians including Gladys Knight, Isaac Hayes and Curtis Mayfield.

The Jakobs completed a nearly million-dollar renovation of the building before opening the bar. The property and business have been listed for sale several times over the past few years, as recently as 2021. In a 2020 listing, the Jakobs cited a desire to retire as the reason for selling.

Elliott Street Pub is the latest longtime metro Atlanta dive bar to sit on the chopping block: the future of Star Community Bar in Little Five Points is currently up in the air after the sale of the property it’s located in, and The Local will likely close by the end of the year following the sale of its building on Ponce de Leon Avenue.

The Jakobs and Carter did not immediately respond to the AJC’s request for more information.

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.