Hartsfield-Jackson operations returning to normal after suspicious item alert
Avellino’s closes its Decatur location after more than a decade

Made in an Italian wood-burning oven, Avellino’s pies have a nice char. (Atlanta Restaurant Marketing)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Decatur pizzeria Avellino’s has closed after 13 years at its College Avenue location.

The closure was confirmed by Steve Josovitz of the Schumacher Group, who is in charge of leasing the 1,082-square-foot space at 902 W. College Ave.

Potential tenants can keep the business as is or convert it to another concept. Doughnut shops and Mexican restaurants are not permitted so as not to compete with neighboring Revolution Doughnuts and a forthcoming Mexican concept from the owners of El Tesoro.

Luigi DiRienzo opened Avellino’s in early 2009, followed by a location in Brookhaven at 1328 Windsor Parkway that remains open.

A representative for Avellino’s did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s request for more information.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

The person, who was not identified, was struck by the passenger train around 9:30 p.m., MARTA police spokeswoman Sgt. Deneya Littles said.

Credit: MARTA

Person hit, killed by MARTA train near Lakewood station
54m ago
