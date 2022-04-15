Avellino’s closes its Decatur location after more than a decade

The closure was confirmed by Steve Josovitz of the Schumacher Group, who is in charge of leasing the 1,082-square-foot space at 902 W. College Ave.

Potential tenants can keep the business as is or convert it to another concept. Doughnut shops and Mexican restaurants are not permitted so as not to compete with neighboring Revolution Doughnuts and a forthcoming Mexican concept from the owners of El Tesoro.