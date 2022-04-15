Avellino’s closes its Decatur location after more than a decade

Decatur pizzeria Avellino’s has closed after 13 years at its College Avenue location.
The closure was confirmed by Steve Josovitz of the Schumacher Group, who is in charge of leasing the 1,082-square-foot space at 902 W. College Ave.
Potential tenants can keep the business as is or convert it to another concept. Doughnut shops and Mexican restaurants are not permitted so as not to compete with neighboring Revolution Doughnuts and a forthcoming Mexican concept from the owners of El Tesoro.
Luigi DiRienzo opened Avellino’s in early 2009, followed by a location in Brookhaven at 1328 Windsor Parkway that remains open.
A representative for Avellino’s did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s request for more information.
