Georgia Entertainment Scene
What’s filming in Georgia in March 2025?

Will Ferrell, Mahershala Ali and Rose Byrne are among the stars working in the state
Productions shooting in Georgia include "The Good Daughter" starring Rose Byrne, "Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother" starring Mahershala Ali and "Judgment Day" featuring Will Ferrell. AP PHOTOS

Credit: AP PHOTOS

Credit: AP PHOTOS

By
1 hour ago

The much awaited pick up in TV and film business in Georgia has not quite happened, though it’s a bit busier now than it was over the winter.

The current count of active productions on the Georgia Film Office site sits at 25, up from 20 in mid February.

Of the seven productions that have started in the past month on the list, five are films or TV shows with at least one big name star attached.

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight "The General" Manfredi of the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Cr: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+

There’s “Judgment Day,” an Amazon comedy starring Will Ferrell and Zac Efron; “Regretting You,” a film starring McKenna Grace and Alison Williams; Peacock limited series “The Good Daughter” starring Rose Byrne; the third season of Paramount+’s “Tulsa King” featuring Sylvester Stallone; and a Mahershala Ali drama “Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother.”

At least two other productions are happening now but are not on the list. Tyler Perry’s BET drama “Sistas” is shooting a ninth season and Hulu’s series “Murdaugh Murders” starring Patricia Arquette and Jason Clarke is now shooting at Assembly Studios in Doraville.

Apple TV+'s "Cape Fear" series stars Javier Barden, Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson. It will be shooting out of Assembly Studios in Doraville. AP FILE PHOTOS

Credit: ASSOCIA

Credit: ASSOCIA

Other productions that are set to begin soon include Amazon biopic “Madden” starring Nicolas Cage as NFL legend John Madden, an Apple TV+ series “Cape Fear” starring Amy Adams and Javier Bardem, and “Doing Life,” a Tyler Perry movie.

The Georgia Film Office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the state office.

If a company requests the production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. The only production that appears to have a false name on the Georgia Film Office list is “Scream 7,” which is going by the name “Scar Tissue.”

WHAT STARTED BETWEEN FEB. 14 and MARCH 12

“Black Sheep,” TV movie

“Divorce Court,” season 27, syndicated

“Judgment Day,” Amazon Prime film starring Will Ferrell and Zac Efron

“Regretting You,” movie starring McKenna Grace and Alison Williams

“The Good Daughter,” Peacock series starring Rose Byrne

“Tulsa King,” season 3, Paramount+ with Sylvester Stallone

“Your Mother, Your Mother, Your Mother,” film starring Mahershala Ali

WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN FEB. 14 and MARCH 12

“7 Little Johnstons,’ season 16, TLC

“Beauty in Black,” season 2, Netflix

The Georgia Film Office listing of active TV and film productions as of March 12, 2025.

Credit: GEORGIA FILM OFFICE

Credit: GEORGIA FILM OFFICE

PAST MONTHLY UPDATES

