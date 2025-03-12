What’s filming in Georgia in March 2025?

Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+ Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+

There’s “Judgment Day,” an Amazon comedy starring Will Ferrell and Zac Efron; “Regretting You,” a film starring McKenna Grace and Alison Williams; Peacock limited series “The Good Daughter” starring Rose Byrne; the third season of Paramount+’s “Tulsa King” featuring Sylvester Stallone; and a Mahershala Ali drama “Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother.”

At least two other productions are happening now but are not on the list. Tyler Perry’s BET drama “Sistas” is shooting a ninth season and Hulu’s series “Murdaugh Murders” starring Patricia Arquette and Jason Clarke is now shooting at Assembly Studios in Doraville.

Other productions that are set to begin soon include Amazon biopic “Madden” starring Nicolas Cage as NFL legend John Madden, an Apple TV+ series “Cape Fear” starring Amy Adams and Javier Bardem, and “Doing Life,” a Tyler Perry movie.

The Georgia Film Office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the state office.

If a company requests the production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. The only production that appears to have a false name on the Georgia Film Office list is “Scream 7,” which is going by the name “Scar Tissue.”

WHAT STARTED BETWEEN FEB. 14 and MARCH 12

“Black Sheep,” TV movie

“Divorce Court,” season 27, syndicated

“Judgment Day,” Amazon Prime film starring Will Ferrell and Zac Efron

“Regretting You,” movie starring McKenna Grace and Alison Williams

“The Good Daughter,” Peacock series starring Rose Byrne

“Tulsa King,” season 3, Paramount+ with Sylvester Stallone

“Your Mother, Your Mother, Your Mother,” film starring Mahershala Ali

WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN FEB. 14 and MARCH 12

“7 Little Johnstons,’ season 16, TLC

“Beauty in Black,” season 2, Netflix

