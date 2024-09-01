Georgia Entertainment Scene

What’s filming in Georgia in September 2024?

44 minutes ago

The summer doldrums are continuing for Georgia film and TV production.

The Georgia film office, which tracks TV shows and movie shooting in Georgia, said there are just 25 active productions happening in the state, the slowest pace since last November, when the state was still struggling from the writers and actors strikes. In fact, the number of active productions fell from 30 in early August to a nadir of 21 by mid August.

Currently, there are just 10 scripted series shooting in the state with the other 15 a blend of reality shows and documentaries. Just two scripted projects even got off the ground in August: “Da ‘Partments 2,” a sequel to a movie T.I. directed last year, and ABC’s popular crime drama “Will Trent” for a third season.

A few new reality shows have started shooting though there is no public information about TLC’s “Jay and Pamela” or Bravo’s “King’s Court.”

Two longtime Bravo reality shows “Married to Medicine” and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” wrapped for the season, along with season two of Sylvester Stallone’s “Tulsa King” and the fifth season of “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan.” (Perry told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in July while promoting his Amazon film “Divorce in the Black” that he is taking a short hiatus after working so much this year.)

For the past decade, Georgia has been able to pick up big-budget movies without much strain courtesy of the state’s generous film and TV tax credit passed in 2008. But the United Kingdom, which boosted the generosity of its tax credits this past spring, is scooping up more productions and stealing business away from the United States and Canada.

Productionlist.com, which tracks scripted programs and where they shoot, went three consecutive weeks last month without a single new production in Georgia. In comparison, the U.K. picked up 14 new films or TV shows during that same time period. For the week of Aug. 26, Georgia finally showed up on the list with a single movie called “Driver’s Ed” with an anticipated start date in Atlanta on Oct. 7.

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the Georgia film office. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige.

“Stranger Things” is under the pseudonym “Cedar Lodge.” “Moana” is using the fake name “Canon.”

WHAT STARTED PRODUCTION BETWEEN AUG. 2 and SEPT. 3

“Da ‘Partments 2,” TV movie

“Jay and Pamela,” TLC

“King’s Court,” season 1, Bravo

“Tee Up ATL,” PBS documentary

“The Prototype,” season 1, reality, Amazon Prime

“WWE Bad Blood 4,” reality, Peacock

“Will Trent,” season 3, ABC

WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN AUG. 2 and SEPT. 3

Celebrity Crime Files,” season 4, TV One

“G.R.I.T.S.” season 1, ALLBLK

“Lick,” Passionflix

“Married to Medicine,” season 11, Bravo

“My Sister’s Secrets,” TV movie

“Pictionary,” season 3, syndicated game show

“Real Housewives of Atlanta,” season 16, Bravo

“Shiny Happy People,” season 2, Amazon reality

“The Impact,” TV reality, BET+

“Thieves Highway,” indie film

“Tulsa King,” season 2, Paramount+

“Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan,” season 5, Nickelodeon

