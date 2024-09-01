What’s filming in Georgia in September 2024?

A few new reality shows have started shooting though there is no public information about TLC’s “Jay and Pamela” or Bravo’s “King’s Court.”

Two longtime Bravo reality shows “Married to Medicine” and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” wrapped for the season, along with season two of Sylvester Stallone’s “Tulsa King” and the fifth season of “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan.” (Perry told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in July while promoting his Amazon film “Divorce in the Black” that he is taking a short hiatus after working so much this year.)

For the past decade, Georgia has been able to pick up big-budget movies without much strain courtesy of the state’s generous film and TV tax credit passed in 2008. But the United Kingdom, which boosted the generosity of its tax credits this past spring, is scooping up more productions and stealing business away from the United States and Canada.

Productionlist.com, which tracks scripted programs and where they shoot, went three consecutive weeks last month without a single new production in Georgia. In comparison, the U.K. picked up 14 new films or TV shows during that same time period. For the week of Aug. 26, Georgia finally showed up on the list with a single movie called “Driver’s Ed” with an anticipated start date in Atlanta on Oct. 7.

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the Georgia film office. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige.

“Stranger Things” is under the pseudonym “Cedar Lodge.” “Moana” is using the fake name “Canon.”

WHAT STARTED PRODUCTION BETWEEN AUG. 2 and SEPT. 3

“Da ‘Partments 2,” TV movie

“Jay and Pamela,” TLC

“King’s Court,” season 1, Bravo

“Tee Up ATL,” PBS documentary

“The Prototype,” season 1, reality, Amazon Prime

“WWE Bad Blood 4,” reality, Peacock

“Will Trent,” season 3, ABC

WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN AUG. 2 and SEPT. 3

“Celebrity Crime Files,” season 4, TV One

“G.R.I.T.S.” season 1, ALLBLK

“Lick,” Passionflix

“Married to Medicine,” season 11, Bravo

“My Sister’s Secrets,” TV movie

“Pictionary,” season 3, syndicated game show

“Real Housewives of Atlanta,” season 16, Bravo

“Shiny Happy People,” season 2, Amazon reality

“The Impact,” TV reality, BET+

“Thieves Highway,” indie film

“Tulsa King,” season 2, Paramount+

“Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan,” season 5, Nickelodeon

