Exclusive: Our latest dining guide: Check out 33 Georgia diners worth the trip
Georgia Entertainment Scene
Georgia Entertainment Scene

What’s filming in Georgia in December 2024?

The new CBS soap ‘Beyond the Gates’ and NBC drama ‘Gross Pointe Garden Society’ have begun production.
Birdie (Melissa Fumero) and Catherine (Aja Naomi King) on "Grosse Pointe Garden Society" Season 1, Episode 1. Photo: Steve Swisher/NBC

Credit: Photo: Steve Swisher/NBC

Credit: Photo: Steve Swisher/NBC

Birdie (Melissa Fumero) and Catherine (Aja Naomi King) on "Grosse Pointe Garden Society" Season 1, Episode 1. Photo: Steve Swisher/NBC
By
0 minutes ago

The annual holiday slowdown has begun with production levels comparable to a year ago when the actors and writers strike had just ended.

The Georgia film office reported 24 active TV and film projects as of Dec. 2, down from 29 on Nov. 5. A year ago, the number was 27.

The most notable new series that began in the past month was the CBS soap opera “Beyond the Gates,” the first new scripted soap in a quarter century based out of Assembly Studios in Doraville. It is set to debut Feb. 24.

ExploreFirst cast members named for new soap 'Beyond the Gates'

NBC has also begun producing a new midseason series “Grosse Pointe Garden Society,” a suburban melodrama focused around four ordinary members of a garden club whose lives take a dark and unexpected turn.

A few major productions wrapped including NBC’s “Found,” Starz’s “P-Valley,” a David Duchovny film “See You When I See You” and the live action version of “Moana.”

Jason Bateman and David Harbour are joining a limited HBO series "DTF St. Louis" that will shoot in metro Atlanta in early 2025. AP

Credit: ASSOICATE

icon to expand image

Credit: ASSOICATE

A few projects have been announced for 2025, most notably an HBO series “DTF St. Louis” starring David Harbour and Jason Bateman set to shoot from February through May.

But many films with hefty budgets that used to come to Georgia have been going overseas, mostly England, which improved its tax credits this year. And Disney+ has opted to shoot Paul Bettany’s “Vision Quest,” the follow up series to “WandaVision” in England, not in Georgia, where “WandaVision” was shot back in 2019.

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the Georgia film office. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige.

“Stranger Things,” nearing completion of shooting its fifth and final season for Netflix, is under the pseudonym “Cedar Lodge.”

WHAT STARTED BETWEEN NOV. 5- DEC. 2

“Beyond the Gates,” new CBS soap

“Design Atlanta,” reality show

“For My Man,” season 9, TV One

“Give Me Back My Daughter,” TV movie

“Grosse Pointe Garden Society,” new NBC series

“Single Black Female III,’ TV movie

WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN NOV. 5 - DEC. 2

“Bingo Blitz,” GSN game show

“Moana,” live action version of the Disney film

“City of Situationships,” indie movie

“Found,” season 3, NBC

“Married to Real Estate,” HGTV season 3

“Over the Hill,” indie feature film

“Poetic Justice,” indie feature film

“P-Valley,” season 3, Starz

“R&B,” Tyler Perry series for Netflix

“See You When I See You,” David Duchovny drama

“Snatched from the Crib,” TV movie

“That’s Her,” TV movie

“The Dream King,” documentary

CREDIT: Georgia Film Office

Credit: GEORGIA FILM OFFICE

icon to expand image

Credit: GEORGIA FILM OFFICE

PAST MONTHLY UPDATES

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image
Unearthed audio claims a ‘WKRP’-style radio promotion turkey drop actually happened
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jessica Miglio

‘Dear Santa,’ shot in Atlanta, turns Jack Black into an impish ‘Satan’
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chris Swainston

Holiday concerts spread Christmas cheer
Placeholder Image

Credit: From citysprings.com

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra drops out of tonight’s Little River Band concert
The Latest
Placeholder Image
Unearthed audio claims a ‘WKRP’-style radio promotion turkey drop actually happened
‘Dear Santa,’ shot in Atlanta, turns Jack Black into an impish ‘Satan’
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra drops out of tonight’s Little River Band concert
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Peach Pass users should check accounts before upcoming updates
WEATHER
Snow flurries fall in North Georgia, below freezing temps in metro Atlanta
HEAT CHECK
Here are the best albums by Georgia artists in 2024, ranked