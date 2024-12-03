What’s filming in Georgia in December 2024?

NBC has also begun producing a new midseason series “Grosse Pointe Garden Society,” a suburban melodrama focused around four ordinary members of a garden club whose lives take a dark and unexpected turn.

A few major productions wrapped including NBC’s “Found,” Starz’s “P-Valley,” a David Duchovny film “See You When I See You” and the live action version of “Moana.”

A few projects have been announced for 2025, most notably an HBO series “DTF St. Louis” starring David Harbour and Jason Bateman set to shoot from February through May.

But many films with hefty budgets that used to come to Georgia have been going overseas, mostly England, which improved its tax credits this year. And Disney+ has opted to shoot Paul Bettany’s “Vision Quest,” the follow up series to “WandaVision” in England, not in Georgia, where “WandaVision” was shot back in 2019.

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the Georgia film office. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige.

“Stranger Things,” nearing completion of shooting its fifth and final season for Netflix, is under the pseudonym “Cedar Lodge.”

WHAT STARTED BETWEEN NOV. 5- DEC. 2

“Beyond the Gates,” new CBS soap

“Design Atlanta,” reality show

“For My Man,” season 9, TV One

“Give Me Back My Daughter,” TV movie

“Grosse Pointe Garden Society,” new NBC series

“Single Black Female III,’ TV movie

WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN NOV. 5 - DEC. 2

“Bingo Blitz,” GSN game show

“Moana,” live action version of the Disney film

“City of Situationships,” indie movie

“Found,” season 3, NBC

“Married to Real Estate,” HGTV season 3

“Over the Hill,” indie feature film

“Poetic Justice,” indie feature film

“P-Valley,” season 3, Starz

“R&B,” Tyler Perry series for Netflix

“See You When I See You,” David Duchovny drama

“Snatched from the Crib,” TV movie

“That’s Her,” TV movie

“The Dream King,” documentary

