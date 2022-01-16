Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

What’s filming in Georgia in January 2022?

Productions that have begun in the past month: Zachary Levi and Lil Rel Howery are in "Harold and the Purple Crayon" film while Jessica Biel stars in "Candy" from Hulu. PUBLICITY PHOTOS
caption arrowCaption
Productions that have begun in the past month: Zachary Levi and Lil Rel Howery are in "Harold and the Purple Crayon" film while Jessica Biel stars in "Candy" from Hulu. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago
‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is finally back in production for season 14

Georgia is picking up where it left off in early December with a raft of new and returning film and TV productions. The Georgia film office has 50 active productions listed as of January 15.

Zachary Levi is back in Georgia starring in a new children’s movie, “Harold and the Purple Crayon,” after shooting “American Underdog” and the second “Shazam” in the state. He is joined by Lil Rel Howery, who recently shot the Hulu movie “Vacation Friends” in Georgia.

Two hardy reality shows on Bravo have begun production: the ninth season of “Married to Medicine” and the 14th season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” This is the longest delay between seasons for “The Real Housewives” since it debuted in 2008. The show normally starts in May or June but Bravo pushed back season 14 by six months. Since season 13, two major cast members have left: Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey.

Chris Dowd is starring in the new Apple TV+ comedy series “Big Door Prize” while Jessica Biel is shooting a new Hulu series in metro Atlanta called “Candy.”

Disney+ has a new series it’s calling “Pop Tart” on the Georgia film office’s website but that is a pseudonym. It’s unclear what the actual series name is. “Hot Christmas” listed on the page is actually “Guardians in the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

Shows that wrapped in the past month included Netflix’s “Cobra Kai,” NBC’s “Ordinary Joe” and NBC’s “Young Rock.”

The Georgia film office provides a live, ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies voluntarily inform the Georgia film office of what is happening. They are not obligated to do so. And if a company requests the production stay off the list, the film office will oblige.

What started between Dec. 8, 2021, and Jan. 15, 2022

“Candy,” Hulu limited series starring Jessica Biel

“Cinnamon,” Tubi original film about a struggling small-town gas station attendant with big dreams, whose life is sent into a tailspin after a fatal crime in this intersecting crime thriller.

“Dead Silent,” season 5, ID

“Doom Patrol, season 4, HBO Max

“Harold and the Purple Crayon,” Zachary Levi and Lil Rel Howery star in this children’s book adaptation.

“House Unseen,” HBO Max reality show pilot

“Married to Medicine,” season 9, Bravo

“Panhandle,” TV series, Charter/Sony (no details on this one)

“Pop Tart,” Disney+ series (this is not a real name. Disney+ always uses pseudonyms. Unclear what series this actually is.)

“Real Housewives of Atlanta,” season 14, Bravo

“Stay Safe,” indie film

“The Big Door Prize,” AppleTV+ stars Chris Dowd. It will be a 10-episode series that will follow the residents of a small town called Deerfield, who one day discover a magical destiny-predicting machine in their grocery store.

“The Game Plan,” season 1, TNT reality

“Too Large,” season 2, TLC

“Tyler Perry’s All the Queen’s Men,” season 2, BET+. He has postponed the start of this show until later in the month because of COVID delays.

“Uncensored,” season 5, TV One

“Untitled True Crime Limited Series,” ID

“Welcome to Plathville,” season 4, TLC

What wrapped between Dec. 8, 2021, and Jan. 15, 2022

“Boo!” Netflix film by Marlon Wayans

“Cobra Kai,” season 5, Netflix

“First 48,” A&E

“Mama June,” season 5, WE-TV

“On the Come Up,” Paramount movie, film adaptation of Angie Thomas’ New York Times bestselling follow-up book to “The Hate U Give.”

“Ordinary Joe,” season 1, NBC

“Resisting Roots,” indie film starring Lou Ferrigno Jr. Genevieve Harper makes the most out of raising her two siblings after their parents’ tragic accident. Trent Fox is known for being a player on and off the baseball field. Can love grow between them?

“Run,” indie film

“Stuck,” season 1, TLC

“Sisters,” indie film

“Terror Lake Drive,” season 2, AllBlk

“The Girl From Plainville,” season 1, Hulu/NBC

“The Hill,” indie film

“The Out-Laws,” Netflix action comedy film with Pierce Brosnan and Adam DeVine

“The Ride That Got Away,” reality TV show

“Uglies,” Netflix YA film starring Joey King

“Young Rock,” season 2, NBC

caption arrowCaption
CR: Georgia film office

Credit: GEORGI

CR: Georgia film office
caption arrowCaption
CR: Georgia film office

Credit: GEORGI

Credit: GEORGI

PAST MONTHLY TOTALS

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ to resume production in Atlanta next week after COVID...
10h ago
Briefs: Netflix price increase; Mark Zinno out at Xtra 106.3; will Shelley...
INTERVIEW: Deborah Norville excited to return to CBS46 with ‘Inside Edition’
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top