What’s filming in Georgia in January 2022?

Shows that wrapped in the past month included Netflix’s “Cobra Kai,” NBC’s “Ordinary Joe” and NBC’s “Young Rock.”

The Georgia film office provides a live, ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies voluntarily inform the Georgia film office of what is happening. They are not obligated to do so. And if a company requests the production stay off the list, the film office will oblige.

What started between Dec. 8, 2021, and Jan. 15, 2022

“Candy,” Hulu limited series starring Jessica Biel

“Cinnamon,” Tubi original film about a struggling small-town gas station attendant with big dreams, whose life is sent into a tailspin after a fatal crime in this intersecting crime thriller.

“Dead Silent,” season 5, ID

“Doom Patrol, season 4, HBO Max

“Harold and the Purple Crayon,” Zachary Levi and Lil Rel Howery star in this children’s book adaptation.

“House Unseen,” HBO Max reality show pilot

“Married to Medicine,” season 9, Bravo

“Panhandle,” TV series, Charter/Sony (no details on this one)

“Pop Tart,” Disney+ series (this is not a real name. Disney+ always uses pseudonyms. Unclear what series this actually is.)

“Real Housewives of Atlanta,” season 14, Bravo

“Stay Safe,” indie film

“The Big Door Prize,” AppleTV+ stars Chris Dowd. It will be a 10-episode series that will follow the residents of a small town called Deerfield, who one day discover a magical destiny-predicting machine in their grocery store.

“The Game Plan,” season 1, TNT reality

“Too Large,” season 2, TLC

“Tyler Perry’s All the Queen’s Men,” season 2, BET+. He has postponed the start of this show until later in the month because of COVID delays.

“Uncensored,” season 5, TV One

“Untitled True Crime Limited Series,” ID

“Welcome to Plathville,” season 4, TLC

What wrapped between Dec. 8, 2021, and Jan. 15, 2022

“Boo!” Netflix film by Marlon Wayans

“Cobra Kai,” season 5, Netflix

“First 48,” A&E

“Mama June,” season 5, WE-TV

“On the Come Up,” Paramount movie, film adaptation of Angie Thomas’ New York Times bestselling follow-up book to “The Hate U Give.”

“Ordinary Joe,” season 1, NBC

“Resisting Roots,” indie film starring Lou Ferrigno Jr. Genevieve Harper makes the most out of raising her two siblings after their parents’ tragic accident. Trent Fox is known for being a player on and off the baseball field. Can love grow between them?

“Run,” indie film

“Stuck,” season 1, TLC

“Sisters,” indie film

“Terror Lake Drive,” season 2, AllBlk

“The Girl From Plainville,” season 1, Hulu/NBC

“The Hill,” indie film

“The Out-Laws,” Netflix action comedy film with Pierce Brosnan and Adam DeVine

“The Ride That Got Away,” reality TV show

“Uglies,” Netflix YA film starring Joey King

“Young Rock,” season 2, NBC

