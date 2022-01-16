What’s filming in Georgia in January 2022?

Georgia is picking up where it left off in early December with a raft of new and returning film and TV productions. The Georgia film office has 50 active productions listed as of January 15.
Zachary Levi is back in Georgia starring in a new children’s movie, “Harold and the Purple Crayon,” after shooting “American Underdog” and the second “Shazam” in the state. He is joined by Lil Rel Howery, who recently shot the Hulu movie “Vacation Friends” in Georgia.
Two hardy reality shows on Bravo have begun production: the ninth season of “Married to Medicine” and the 14th season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” This is the longest delay between seasons for “The Real Housewives” since it debuted in 2008. The show normally starts in May or June but Bravo pushed back season 14 by six months. Since season 13, two major cast members have left: Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey.
Chris Dowd is starring in the new Apple TV+ comedy series “Big Door Prize” while Jessica Biel is shooting a new Hulu series in metro Atlanta called “Candy.”
Disney+ has a new series it’s calling “Pop Tart” on the Georgia film office’s website but that is a pseudonym. It’s unclear what the actual series name is. “Hot Christmas” listed on the page is actually “Guardians in the Galaxy Vol. 3.”
Shows that wrapped in the past month included Netflix’s “Cobra Kai,” NBC’s “Ordinary Joe” and NBC’s “Young Rock.”
The Georgia film office provides a live, ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies voluntarily inform the Georgia film office of what is happening. They are not obligated to do so. And if a company requests the production stay off the list, the film office will oblige.
What started between Dec. 8, 2021, and Jan. 15, 2022
“Candy,” Hulu limited series starring Jessica Biel
“Cinnamon,” Tubi original film about a struggling small-town gas station attendant with big dreams, whose life is sent into a tailspin after a fatal crime in this intersecting crime thriller.
“Dead Silent,” season 5, ID
“Doom Patrol, season 4, HBO Max
“Harold and the Purple Crayon,” Zachary Levi and Lil Rel Howery star in this children’s book adaptation.
“House Unseen,” HBO Max reality show pilot
“Married to Medicine,” season 9, Bravo
“Panhandle,” TV series, Charter/Sony (no details on this one)
“Pop Tart,” Disney+ series (this is not a real name. Disney+ always uses pseudonyms. Unclear what series this actually is.)
“Real Housewives of Atlanta,” season 14, Bravo
“Stay Safe,” indie film
“The Big Door Prize,” AppleTV+ stars Chris Dowd. It will be a 10-episode series that will follow the residents of a small town called Deerfield, who one day discover a magical destiny-predicting machine in their grocery store.
“The Game Plan,” season 1, TNT reality
“Too Large,” season 2, TLC
“Tyler Perry’s All the Queen’s Men,” season 2, BET+. He has postponed the start of this show until later in the month because of COVID delays.
“Uncensored,” season 5, TV One
“Untitled True Crime Limited Series,” ID
“Welcome to Plathville,” season 4, TLC
What wrapped between Dec. 8, 2021, and Jan. 15, 2022
“Boo!” Netflix film by Marlon Wayans
“Cobra Kai,” season 5, Netflix
“First 48,” A&E
“Mama June,” season 5, WE-TV
“On the Come Up,” Paramount movie, film adaptation of Angie Thomas’ New York Times bestselling follow-up book to “The Hate U Give.”
“Ordinary Joe,” season 1, NBC
“Resisting Roots,” indie film starring Lou Ferrigno Jr. Genevieve Harper makes the most out of raising her two siblings after their parents’ tragic accident. Trent Fox is known for being a player on and off the baseball field. Can love grow between them?
“Run,” indie film
“Stuck,” season 1, TLC
“Sisters,” indie film
“Terror Lake Drive,” season 2, AllBlk
“The Girl From Plainville,” season 1, Hulu/NBC
“The Hill,” indie film
“The Out-Laws,” Netflix action comedy film with Pierce Brosnan and Adam DeVine
“The Ride That Got Away,” reality TV show
“Uglies,” Netflix YA film starring Joey King
“Young Rock,” season 2, NBC
Credit: GEORGI
PAST MONTHLY TOTALS
- June 14, 2019: 37
- July 2, 2019: 40
- July 22, 2019: 46
- Sept. 5, 2019: 42
- Oct. 9, 2019: 35
- Nov. 11, 2019: 36
- Dec. 5, 2019: 31
- Feb. 7, 2020: 34
- March 10, 2020: 39
- July 16, 2020: 14
- Aug. 3, 2020: 20
- Aug. 24, 2020: 29
- Sept. 29, 2020: 26
- Oct. 26, 2020: 27
- Nov. 10, 2020: 42
- Dec. 2, 2020: 38
- Jan. 18, 2021: 49
- Feb. 16, 2021: 52
- March 16, 2021: 57
- April 14, 2021: 57
- May 18, 2021: 44
- June 16, 2021: 45
- July 13, 2021: 45
- August 15, 2021: 40
- September 15, 2021: 45
- October 14, 2021: 55
- November 17 2021: 58
- December 8, 2021: 52
About the Author