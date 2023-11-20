What’s filming in Georgia in November 2023?

Credit: PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
1 hour ago
X

The actors strike is finally over but anything close to normal production schedules won’t really happen until after the first of the year.

So for now, of the 22 productions the Georgia film office has listed as active, 17 are unscripted, including the return of TLC’s “7 Little Johnstons” and the third season of “American Barbecue Showdown” on Netflix. There are five films also in production.

One is a comedy called “The Fabulous Four,” starring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler, Megan Mullally and Sheryl Lee Ralph. It’s set to shoot in both Atlanta and Key West, Florida. The film was supposed to start production last year but got delayed.

The film follows three life-long friends (Sarandon, Mullally and Ralph) who travel to Key West to be bridesmaids in the surprise wedding of their college girlfriend Marilyn (Midler). Once there, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up again in all its glory, and there are enough sparks, drinks and romance to change all their lives in ways they never expected.

Several TV series are set to come back in the coming few weeks including Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and “Cobra Kai” as well as ABC’s “Will Trent” and Starz’ “P-Valley.”

Last year at this juncture, the state had 47 active productions. Given the backlog of TV shows and films, Georgia should hit that mark by January and likely exceed it. After the pandemic, the state had as many as 57 active productions going at the same time by early 2021.

The film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete or up to date because production companies are not obligated to inform the office. If a company requests the production stay off the list or use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. I also glean titles from productionlist.com and other sources. (Georgia does provide an alphabetical directory of every production it has ever kept track of here.)

WHAT STARTED BETWEEN OCT. 24 and NOV. 20

“7 Little Johnstons,” season 15, TLC, reality show

“American Barbecue Showdown,” season 3, Netflix

“Games in Black and White,” documentary about the 1996 Olympic Games

“Separated Sisters,” TV movie

“The Fabulous Four,” independent film featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler, Megan Mullally and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

“The Girl With No Name,” TV movie

“The Unicorn,” documentary

WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN OCT. 24 and NOV. 20

“The Circle,” season 6, Netflix

“Married to Real Estate,” season 3, HGTV

Credit: GEORGI

Credit: GEORGI

PAST MONTHLY UPDATES

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Trump seeks Willis’ help to obtain documents in federal case 3h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Ex-Atlanta officer to serve 25 years for sodomy against woman reporting crime
52m ago

Credit: Melissa Ruggieri/AJC

Cops: Rapper Russ’ Roswell home burglarized; guns, Mercedes, purses stolen
25m ago

Credit: TNS

Braves sign Reynaldo López to a three-year contract
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves sign Reynaldo López to a three-year contract
3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Inside City Hall: Why city leaders can’t solve all of Atlanta’s issues
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Rodney Ho

Stand-up vet Ron White changes plans, decides to go back on the road
5h ago
‘Superman: Legacy’ with a new Superman to shoot in metro Atlanta in 2024
Comic Hasan Minhaj hits the road after brouhaha over New Yorker story
Featured

Credit: Mike Luckovich

Mike Luckovich: Rosalynn’s farewell
18h ago
AJC seeking memories and photos of Rosalynn Carter
6h ago
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top