What’s filming in Georgia in November 2023?

The film follows three life-long friends (Sarandon, Mullally and Ralph) who travel to Key West to be bridesmaids in the surprise wedding of their college girlfriend Marilyn (Midler). Once there, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up again in all its glory, and there are enough sparks, drinks and romance to change all their lives in ways they never expected.

Several TV series are set to come back in the coming few weeks including Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and “Cobra Kai” as well as ABC’s “Will Trent” and Starz’ “P-Valley.”

Last year at this juncture, the state had 47 active productions. Given the backlog of TV shows and films, Georgia should hit that mark by January and likely exceed it. After the pandemic, the state had as many as 57 active productions going at the same time by early 2021.

The film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete or up to date because production companies are not obligated to inform the office. If a company requests the production stay off the list or use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. I also glean titles from productionlist.com and other sources. (Georgia does provide an alphabetical directory of every production it has ever kept track of here.)

WHAT STARTED BETWEEN OCT. 24 and NOV. 20

“7 Little Johnstons,” season 15, TLC, reality show

“American Barbecue Showdown,” season 3, Netflix

“Games in Black and White,” documentary about the 1996 Olympic Games

“Separated Sisters,” TV movie

“The Fabulous Four,” independent film featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler, Megan Mullally and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

“The Girl With No Name,” TV movie

“The Unicorn,” documentary

WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN OCT. 24 and NOV. 20

“The Circle,” season 6, Netflix

“Married to Real Estate,” season 3, HGTV

Credit: GEORGI Credit: GEORGI

PAST MONTHLY UPDATES