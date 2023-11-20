What’s filming in Georgia in November 2023?

The actors strike is finally over but anything close to normal production schedules won’t really happen until after the first of the year.
So for now, of the 22 productions the Georgia film office has listed as active, 17 are unscripted, including the return of TLC’s “7 Little Johnstons” and the third season of “American Barbecue Showdown” on Netflix. There are five films also in production.
One is a comedy called “The Fabulous Four,” starring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler, Megan Mullally and Sheryl Lee Ralph. It’s set to shoot in both Atlanta and Key West, Florida. The film was supposed to start production last year but got delayed.
The film follows three life-long friends (Sarandon, Mullally and Ralph) who travel to Key West to be bridesmaids in the surprise wedding of their college girlfriend Marilyn (Midler). Once there, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up again in all its glory, and there are enough sparks, drinks and romance to change all their lives in ways they never expected.
Several TV series are set to come back in the coming few weeks including Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and “Cobra Kai” as well as ABC’s “Will Trent” and Starz’ “P-Valley.”
Last year at this juncture, the state had 47 active productions. Given the backlog of TV shows and films, Georgia should hit that mark by January and likely exceed it. After the pandemic, the state had as many as 57 active productions going at the same time by early 2021.
The film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete or up to date because production companies are not obligated to inform the office. If a company requests the production stay off the list or use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. I also glean titles from productionlist.com and other sources. (Georgia does provide an alphabetical directory of every production it has ever kept track of here.)
WHAT STARTED BETWEEN OCT. 24 and NOV. 20
“7 Little Johnstons,” season 15, TLC, reality show
“American Barbecue Showdown,” season 3, Netflix
“Games in Black and White,” documentary about the 1996 Olympic Games
“Separated Sisters,” TV movie
“The Fabulous Four,” independent film featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler, Megan Mullally and Sheryl Lee Ralph.
“The Girl With No Name,” TV movie
“The Unicorn,” documentary
WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN OCT. 24 and NOV. 20
“The Circle,” season 6, Netflix
“Married to Real Estate,” season 3, HGTV
PAST MONTHLY UPDATES
- June 14, 2019: 37
- July 2, 2019: 40
- July 22, 2019: 46
- Sept. 5, 2019: 42
- Oct. 9, 2019: 35
- Nov. 11, 2019: 36
- Dec. 5, 2019: 31
- Feb. 7, 2020: 34
- March 10, 2020: 39
- July 16, 2020: 14
- Aug. 3, 2020: 20
- Aug. 24, 2020: 29
- Sept. 29, 2020: 26
- Oct. 26, 2020: 27
- Nov. 10, 2020: 42
- Dec. 2, 2020: 38
- Jan. 18, 2021: 49
- Feb. 16, 2021: 52
- March 16, 2021: 57
- April 14, 2021: 57
- May 18, 2021: 44
- June 16, 2021: 45
- July 13, 2021: 45
- August 15, 2021: 40
- September 15, 2021: 45
- October 14, 2021: 55
- November 17 2021: 58
- December 8, 2021: 52
- January 15, 2022: 50
- February 14, 2022: 54
- March 17, 2022: 56
- April 15, 2022: 43
- May 15, 2022: 34
- June 15, 2022: 35
- July 15, 2022: 43
- August 15, 2022: 45
- September 15, 2022: 49
- October 15, 2022: 41
- November 15, 2022: 47
- December 19, 2022: 27
- January 18, 2023: 34
- February 15, 2023: 36
- March 15, 2023: 31
- April 15, 2023: 36
- May 15, 2023: 32
- June 15, 2023: 22
- July 20, 2023: 20
- August 21, 2023: 14
- September 21, 2023: 13
- October 24, 2023: 17
