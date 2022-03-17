What’s filming in Georgia in March 2022?

Several reality shows are back in action in Georgia the past month as well as a new musical version of “The Color Purple” starring Fantasia.
A&E’s “60 Days In,” WE-TV’s “Brat Loves Judy,” WE-TV’s “What the Flocka,” Fox’s “Lego Masters” and VH1′s “Wild ‘N Out” are among shows returning to shoot in metro Atlanta. The second season of Starz’ wrestling drama “Heels” is back as well.
Productionlist, a site that tracks active productions, cites a new Nickelodeon TV film “Fantasy Football” that is in pre-production that is not listed yet by the film office.
Disney+’s latest Marvel series is called “Echo” (under the false name “Grasshopper”) and is focused on a deaf superhero. It is in pre-production and set to start production April 4. There is also a DC Comics series under the likely fictional name “Mofongo.”
Dwyane Wade was briefly in town the past month to shoot the second season of TBS game show “The Cube,” And “Halloween Ends” with Jamie Lee Curtis wrapped.
The Georgia film office provides a live, ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies voluntarily inform the Georgia film office of what is happening. They are not obligated to do so. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige.
What started production between Feb. 14 and March 16
“60 Days In,” fifth season, A&E
“Echo” Marvel Disney+ series (cover name: “Grasshopper”) Alaqua Cox — a deaf Native American actress — will make her debut as Echo in that series, co-starring alongside Jeremy Renner’s master archer and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, his protegee.
“Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special,” Disney+ TV special (cover name: “Buzzcut”)
“Brat Loves Judy,” second season, WE-TV
“Heels,” season 2, Starz
“Lego Masters,” season 3, Fox
“Kold X Windy,” new series, WE-TV
“Kindred,” TV series, FX: A young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles is ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own. But, before she can get settled into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time to a 19th-century plantation with which she and her family are surprisingly and intimately linked.
“Mofongo,” new DC Comics series (this is possibly a fake name)
“Player’s Club,” season 2, Twitch/NBC
“Road Trip,” film, A24 producer
“The Color Purple Musical,” movie
“The Cube,” season 2 game show,TBS
“The Young Wife,” indie feature film
“Torn,” indie film
“Untitled True Crime” series, ID Network’
“What the Flocka,” season 3, WE-TV
“Nick Cannon’s Wild-n-Out,” season 18, VH1
What wrapped between Jan. 15 and Feb. 14
“American Barbecue Showdown,” season 2, Netflix
“1,000 BBF,” TLC reality show
“First 48,” season 20, A&E
“First Wives Club,” third season BET+
“Halloween Ends,” feature film
“Mind for Design,” season one, Discovery+
“Stars Fell Again,” indie film
“Stay Safe,” film
“Stargirl,” season 3, the CW
“The Cube,” season 2, TBS
“You’ll Never Leave Me,” TV film
