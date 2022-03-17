What’s filming in Georgia in March 2022?

Several reality shows are back in action in Georgia the past month as well as a new musical version of “The Color Purple” starring Fantasia.

A&E’s “60 Days In,” WE-TV’s “Brat Loves Judy,” WE-TV’s “What the Flocka,” Fox’s “Lego Masters” and VH1′s “Wild ‘N Out” are among shows returning to shoot in metro Atlanta. The second season of Starz’ wrestling drama “Heels” is back as well.