What’s filming in Georgia in August 2023?

Thin pickings for anyone in the business while two strikes are happening

1 hour ago
As we enter the second month of the actors strike and fourth month of the writers strike, almost all the studios in Georgia are empty and with the exception of two cleared independent films, the only productions happening are reality shows.

The Georgia film office lists just 14 active productions, the fewest since the pandemic shut everything down for four months and film and TV production was just starting back up.

Some veteran reality shows such as TLC’s “7 Little Johnstons,” Bravo’s “Married to Medicine” and MTV’s “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” continue to give some crews work. But otherwise, it’s slim pickings for anybody in the business right now.

The only new scripted production is an indie film called ‘Finding Me” which began shooting in the past month according to the Georgia film office, but I have no details about what it is.

The only other new series is from Shudder, in which a movie critic named Joe Bob Briggs provides commentary about horror films.

“Bride Hard,” a Rebel Wilson indie film, wrapped in Savannah, along with a handful of other small productions.

The film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete or up to date because production companies are not obligated to inform the office. If a company requests the production stay off the list or use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. I also glean titles from productionlist.com and other sources. (Georgia does provide an alphabetical directory of every production it has ever kept track of here.)

WHAT STARTED BETWEEN JULY 20 and AUG. 20

“Finding Me,” indie feature film

“The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs,” season 6, Shudder, Joe Bob Briggs offers up an eclectic pairing of films, from horror classics to cult favorites.

WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN JULY 20 and AUG. 20

“Bride Hard” feature film starring Rebel Wilson

“G.R.I.T.S” ALLBLK season 1 TV series

“Keke’s Crew” WE-TV reality TV season one

“Killer Reunion,” TV movie

“Magic City: An American Fantasy,” TV documentary

“Sounds Like ATL,” season 2, PBS Passport

“The Impact,” reality show on BET

