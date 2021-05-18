What’s filming in Georgia in May 2021

Alec Baldwin is shooting a storm-chasing action film “Supercell” in both Montana and Georgia.

And Jamie Foxx is in the midst of working on a new Netflix vampire comedy film called “Day Shift.”

Netflix series “Sweet Magnolias,” which started new episodes of season 2 in March, was added belatedly to the Georgia film office list in April.

The Georgia film office, which provides a live, ever-changing list of active productions, does not include Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and “Ozark” because Netflix requested they not be on the list. And the list is not necessarily complete because production companies voluntarily inform the Georgia film office of what is happening. They are not obligated to do so.

Since June 2019, I have been posting a monthly update on what’s happening so The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has an historical record of what’s happening in the state over time.

Active shows not listed on the film site

“Ozark,” season 4, Netflix

“Stranger Things,” season 4, Netflix

What started between April 16 and May 18

“Day Shift,” horror comedy starring Jamie Foxx, Netflix

“First 48,” A&E

“Luxe or Less,” HGTV pilot

“Real Murders of Atlanta,” season 1, Oxygen

“The Walking Dead,” season 11, AMC

“Lil Jon Wants To Do What?” HGTV

“Secret Headquarters,” big-budget Paramount movie starring Owen Wilson

“Uncensored,” season 4, TV One

“White Elephant,” indie film

“Supercell,” indie film starring Alec Baldwin

“Welcome to Plathville,” season 3, TLC

“Young & Gospel,” season 1, OWN

What wrapped between April 16 and May 18

“A Very Dangerous Thing,” indie film

“Agent Game,” indie film

“Alliance Theater Anywhere,” Alliance Theater

“Anchor Point” (actual name, “Hawkeye”), Disney+

“Black Mafia Family,” season 1, Starz

“Big Tent Series: Atlanta Opera,” Atlanta Opera

“Central Avenue,” syndicated news shows, season 2

“Create the Escape,” reality show, NBC/Peacock

“Devotion,” indie film

“Here Kills the Bride,” indie film

“Home Safe,” indie film

“Jersey,” Disney+ (actual name: “Ms. Marvel”)

“My Best Friend’s Exorcism,” Amazon

“I Want You Back,” film

“Naomi,” the CW pilot

“Cobra Kai,” season 4, Netflix

“The Resident,” season 4, Fox

“Stargirl,” season 2, the CW

“Teyana & Iman,” season 1, E!

“PowerPuff Girls,” the CW pilot

“Promised Land,” ABC pilot

“The In Between,” indie film

“The Mulligan,” indie film

“Uncensored,” season 4, TV One (it came and went quickly!)

“White Elephant,” indie film (started and ended in less than a month)

“Young & Gospel,” season 1, OWN (started and ended in less than a month)

Credit: Georgia film office

Past numbers