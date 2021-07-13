ajc logo
What’s filming in Georgia in July 2021?

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" began production in late June 2021 at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville. MARVEL
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" began production in late June 2021 at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville. MARVEL

Radio & TV Talk Blog
By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
‘Black Panther” sequel recently started production.

The film and TV production numbers have stabilized this summer in Georgia after a brief spike in the spring. The current count is 45, including what the Georgia film office is tracking plus two active Netflix productions not listed.

The biggest new production that started up late last month is the sequel to “Black Panther” called “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville. Although lead Chadwick Boseman died last year, most of the original cast is expected to return.

Samuel L. Jackson’s AppleTV+ dramatic series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (using the fake name “Memories”) wrapped after more than three months in town.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Instagram last week also said he was about to wrap the big-budget superhero film “Black Adam,” which is still listed on the Georgia film office site as active as of July 13.

The Georgia film office, which provides a live, ever-changing list of active productions, does not include Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and “Ozark” because Netflix requested they not be on the list. And the list is not necessarily complete because production companies voluntarily inform the Georgia film office of what is happening. They are not obligated to do so.

Since the film office does not provide a public archive of past productions, this monthly update that I’ve been compiling since June of 2019 provides a close equivalent.

Active shows not listed on the film site

“Ozark,” season 4, Netflix

“Stranger Things,” season 4, Netflix

What started between June 16 and July 13

“1000BBF” TLC

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel film

“Dangerous Moms” NBC pilot

“My Killer Body With K. Michelle” A&E reality show

“My Last Nerve” reality show, no identifying production company or network referenced

“One Fast Movie,” indie film, no details on what this is

“Pieces of Her,” Netflix film, an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Atlanta author Karin Slaughter who is also a producer on the show.

“The Reeducation of Molly Stinger” film

“Woke” season 2, Hulu

What wrapped between June 16 and July 13

“Bandit,” indie movie with Mel Gibson, Josh Duhamel, Elisha Cuthbert

“Collab Crib” reality FX/Hulu Details here

“Dayshift” Jamie Foxx Netflix film

“Doom Patrol” season 3, HBO Max

“Echo 3” TV pilot Apple TV+ (fake name: “Longboard”)

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” TV series, AppleTV+, Samuel L. Jackson (fake name: “Memories”)

“Real Murders of Atlanta” season 1, Oxygen

“Supercell” film

“The Ride That Got Away” season 2, History

“The Valet” Lionsgate film and remake of a French film of the same name

“The Waltons” the CW film

ajc.com

Credit: Georgia film office

Past numbers

