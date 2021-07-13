What’s filming in Georgia in July 2021?

Since the film office does not provide a public archive of past productions, this monthly update that I’ve been compiling since June of 2019 provides a close equivalent.

Active shows not listed on the film site

“Ozark,” season 4, Netflix

“Stranger Things,” season 4, Netflix

What started between June 16 and July 13

“1000BBF” TLC

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel film

“Dangerous Moms” NBC pilot

“My Killer Body With K. Michelle” A&E reality show

“My Last Nerve” reality show, no identifying production company or network referenced

“One Fast Movie,” indie film, no details on what this is

“Pieces of Her,” Netflix film, an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Atlanta author Karin Slaughter who is also a producer on the show.

“The Reeducation of Molly Stinger” film

“Woke” season 2, Hulu

What wrapped between June 16 and July 13

“Bandit,” indie movie with Mel Gibson, Josh Duhamel, Elisha Cuthbert

“Collab Crib” reality FX/Hulu Details here

“Dayshift” Jamie Foxx Netflix film

“Doom Patrol” season 3, HBO Max

“Echo 3” TV pilot Apple TV+ (fake name: “Longboard”)

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” TV series, AppleTV+, Samuel L. Jackson (fake name: “Memories”)

“Real Murders of Atlanta” season 1, Oxygen

“Supercell” film

“The Ride That Got Away” season 2, History

“The Valet” Lionsgate film and remake of a French film of the same name

“The Waltons” the CW film

Credit: Georgia film office

