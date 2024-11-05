What’s filming in Georgia in November 2024?

A few notable movies have started filming in the past month, though none would be construed as big budget. Keke Palmer’s “I Love Boosters” began production last week out of OFS in Norcross. David Duchovny has been in town with the comedic family drama “See You When I See You” out of Shadowbox Studios. And the ever busy Tyler Perry is producing a new faith-based movie for Netflix “R&B.”

Later this week, a new NBC series “Grosse Pointe Garden Society” is set to shoot at Assembly Studios in Doraville. (That is not listed yet on the Georgia Film office list.) It is going to debut on the broadcast network early next year.

Many big-budget series and movies that might have landed in Georgia not long ago are going to England, which has improved tax credits and where the union requirements are less rigid.

Just this week, according to producitonlist.com, England is welcoming the third season of “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on Amazon, “Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi” and “Anemone” starring Daniel-Day Lewis and Samantha Morton. (None of those particular projects had a realistic shot at landing in Georgia, but it has been months since any new film with a “Hunger Games”-sized budget has come to the state.)

To make matters worse for Georgia, California is considering expanding its tax credit program although it still remains the largest home for American scripted shows and movies. Of the 40 new scripted productions listed this week on productionlist.com, 17 will shoot at least partially in Los Angeles. Only one (a film called “Jesus Land”) is planning to come to Atlanta.

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the Georgia film office. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige.

“Stranger Things,” wrapping its fifth and final season for Netflix, is under the pseudonym “Cedar Lodge.” The live-action “Moana” shooting at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville is using the fake name “Canon.”

WHAT STARTED BETWEEN OCT. 2- NOV. 5

“Behind the Curtain,” ASO

“Bingo Blitz,” new game show, Game Show Network

“City of Situationships,” indie movie

“Double Life,” reality show, Paramount+

“I Love Boosters,” Keke Palmer movie

“Mermaid,” indie film

“Over the Hill,” indie film

“R&B” Tyler Perry Netflix movie

“See You When I See You” movie with David Duchovny

“Snatched from the Club” TV movie

“The Atlanta Opera Showcase”

WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN OCT. 2- NOV. 5

“Can You Feel the Beat?” biopic of Lisa Lisa for Lifetime

“Chad Powers,” season 1, Hulu starring Glen Powell

“Deadly Rich: Murders in the Bay,” season 1, Discovery ID

“Home is Where the Heart Is” Hallmark

“King’s Court,” season 1 reality show, Bravo

“My Amish Double Life,” TV movie

“Operation Aunties,” ALLBLK movie

“She the People,” season 1, Netflix

“Tee Up ATL,” PBS Passport

“Watchful Eye” indie film

“WWE Bad Blood 4,” Peacock

