What’s filming in Georgia in March, 2021?

With the vaccine rollout continuing and COVID protocols still in place on sets, production companies are jockeying for coveted studio space in the state as delayed projects battle with already planned TV shows and films. Production companies are signing long-term contracts with studios to lock down space. The influx of new streaming services are generating more demand for content even as traditional broadcast and cable networks wane.

Most of the productions are listed on an active site the Georgia film office, but the list changes frequently, and the film office does not provide any historical record. So since June 2019, I have been keeping a monthly tab on productions so folks can see what has come and gone in the state over time.