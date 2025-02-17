What’s filming in Georgia in February 2025?

A burst in business for Georgia’s TV and film industry has not yet been reflected on the Georgia Film Office active list of productions.
The current number of TV shows and films shooting in the state is a relatively anemic 20, only slight more than mid-January. That compares to 40 a year ago at this time and 36 in February 2023.
The new HBO limited series “DTF St. Louis,” starring Jason Bateman and David Harbour, shooting out of Electric Owl Studios in Atlanta has begun production. Both Harbour and Bateman have spent a lot of time in metro Atlanta. Most notably, Harbour has spent years working on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” which wrapped at the end of December. Bateman starred in and executive produced four seasons of Netflix’s “Ozark” here from 2017 to 2022.
A new comedic movie “Rolling Loud” began production last month in Atlanta starring Owen Wilson and stand-up comic Matt Rife, who has been sandwiching film production with a series of local comedy shows at smaller venues like Byers Theatre and Buckhead Theatre.
Steve Harvey’s “Family Feud,” is back at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville. (You can apply to get free audience tickets at on-camera-audiences.com.) Four shows with second seasons have returned: FX’s “English Teacher” starring Brian Jordan Alveraz, Tyler Perry’s Netflix drama “Beauty in Black,” WE-TV’s “The Braxtons” and the syndicated judge show “The Cutlers,” which holds court at Georgia Public Broadcasting.
The biggest budget movie in town, “Scream 7,” continues to shoot along with scripted shows such as ABC’s “Will Trent” and CBS’s new soap opera “Beyond the Gates,” which debuts Feb. 24.
A few series are set to officially begin shooting in the next few weeks: “Murdaugh Murders,” a Hulu series about the infamous South Carolina family, starring Patricia Arquette and Jason Clarke at Assembly Studios in Doraville; the third season of Paramount+’s “Tulsa King,” starring Sylvester Stallone, at Eagle Rock Studios in Norcross; and a Peacock limited series “The Good Daughter,” starring Rose Byrne, which will likely land at Assembly as well.
Many high-budget films that might have landed in Georgia have been increasingly moving overseas, especially to the U.K., which boosted its tax credit system last year.
The Georgia Film Office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the state office.
And if a company requests the production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. The only production that appears to have a false name on the Georgia film office list is “Scream 7,” which is going by the name “Scar Tissue.”
WHAT STARTED FILMING BETWEEN JAN. 10 and FEB. 14
“Behind the Curtain,” season 5, ASO
“Cutler’s Court,” syndicated, second season
“English Teacher,” FX, second season
“Braxtons,” WE-TV, second season
“Beauty in Black,” Netflix, second season
“DTF St. Louis,” TV series, HBO, starring Jason Bateman and David Harbour
“Family Feud,” season 29, syndicated
“I Got a Story To Tell,” Tubi, anthology scripted series
“Rolling Loud,” an R-rated father-son comedy starring Owen Wilson and Matt Rife (they are casting for extras at Casting TaylorMade)
“The Wife Stalker,” Lifetime feature film
“Trouble in Stone,” feature film
WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN JAN. 10 and FEB. 14
‘America’s Most Wanted,” Fox
“Design Atlanta,” BET+ reality show
“Jay and Pamela,” TLC, reality show
“Married to Real Estate,” HGTV, reality show
“The Wife Stalker,” Lifetime feature film (It started and wrapped within the same time frame)
“Trouble in Stone,” feature film (It also started and wrapped within the same time frame)
“:Uncensored,” seaosn 7, TV One
