Harvey spoke with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on set in May after actress and Atlanta resident Kat Graham competed against fellow actress Francia Raisa on an episode scheduled to air July 17.

He changed “Family Feud” to fit him: “I made a conscious decision when I first got the show that I had to make it more than a show about a survey. I don’t think people would tune in or care about what 100 people think about anything. I made the show about the contestants and our relationship and their answers. It doesn’t matter what’s on the board. I’m going to have fun with your answer. I turned it into a comedy show.”

Time has passed ― and so has his hair: “Most of the younger generation don’t know about my stand-up. They think I’m a game show host and motivational speaker. My makeup artist said she didn’t know I ever had hair. She thought I was born a bald-headed baby. I have to understand how long I’ve been doing this. When I had my sitcom out, she wasn’t even born.”

On Los Angeles losing business to other locations: “LA was king of the castle for so long. But they have to step up their game, or they’re going to be obsolete. It makes sense to come to Tyler Perry Studios. This lot is as good as anything in LA” (After the interview, California greatly enhanced its tax credit program.)

On Dawson, the man who made “Family Feud” famous in the 1970s and 1980s: “He was the dude. And that was a different time. He kissed everybody. And he got married to one of the contestants!”

How “Celebrity Family Feud” is different from the regular version: “The timing of the show is different. The way you pace the show is different. A lot of the actors and musicians don’t know how the game works. You have to tell them to get in the huddle. You have to walk them through it.”

Favorite guest: “Anthony Anderson’s mom Doris (Hancox). I’ve known her for years. I used to hold a domino tournament in LA, and she would come. She says whatever she wants to say. I don’t know how we handled it. She is so serious, but she’s so funny, too.”

Notable upcoming guest: “E-40 was part of Lil Jon’s crew. He is such a special guy. He’s a solid dude. I told the story about what happened at this lunar ball in LA. I saw one of his crew members being disrespectful to a woman, and E-40 took him into a trailer. When the dude came out, he looked different. He apologized to that woman. That spoke volumes to the type of guy E-40 is. Don’t disrespect women!”

His friendship with Cedric the Entertainer, part of “The Steve Harvey Show” and the Kings of Comedy tour: “Ced is my best friend in this business. He’s a special human being. We’ve never had a dispute or fall out. People ask me who is the funniest person alive. It’s Cedric the Entertainer. Nobody makes me laugh harder.”

Retirement? “I don’t see it right now. I’ve always been a worker. My dad ingrained that in me. Work hard. Don’t ask for anything. Wait til you have the money to do it. I just work.”

IF YOU WATCH

“Celebrity Family Feud,” 8 p.m. Thursdays on ABC, available on Hulu