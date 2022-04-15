What’s filming in Georgia in April, 2022?

Some major productions wrapped over the past month in Georgia including “Creed III” with Michael B. Jordan, the Marvel sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Landscape With Invisible Hand” featuring Tiffany Haddish and “Civil War,” an action epic starring Kirsten Dunst.
The projects starting up aren’t quite as grandiose, with the most notable a movie version of the former MTV TV series “Teen Wolf,” which actually shot its first couple of seasons in Atlanta a decade ago before moving its final four seasons to California. Fox is also shooting a pilot of a comedy starring D.L. Hughley.
Film and TV production in Georgia is pretty much status quo. As of April 15, the Georgia film office has 51 active productions listed, down from 56 last month and 57 at the same time a year ago.
The Georgia film office provides a live, ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies voluntarily inform the Georgia film office of what is happening. They are not obligated to do so. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige.
Some of the productions listed by the film office are not using their actual names. “Echo,” a new Marvel/Disney+ series, is being called “Grasshopper.” “Hot Christmas” is “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” A “Guardians of the Galaxy” holiday special is dubbed “Buzzcut.” And the film “Ghosted” starring Chris Evans is being fake named “Carousel.”
What started production between March 16 and April 15
“About Her Business,” season 2, BET
“Fantasy Football,” Paramount+, live action film starring Marsai Martin
“First 48,” season 20, A&E
“Full Ride,” indie film
“Hack My Home,” Netlfix reality show (the network has yet to make any official announcement about this show)
“Luxe for Less,” HGTV
‘Oak,” indie film
“St. Cecilia,” Starz
“Teen Wolf,” Paramount+ movie
“The DL,” Fox pilot, starring D.L. Hughley
What wrapped between March 16 and April 16
“7 Little Johnstons,” TLC
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Marvel/Disney
“Broken Seeds,” TV series (no identified production company)
“Civil War,” feature film with Kirsten Dunst
“Class of ‘09,” FX series starring Kate Mara and Brian Tyree Henry
“Creed III,” MGM starring Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors
“Dancing With Myself,” reality show for NBC hosted by Shakira
‘Landscape With Invisible Hand,” MGM, a sci-fi film starring Tiffany Haddish
“Sam & Kate,” feature indie film
“The Ms. Pat Show,” season 2, BET+
“The Young Wife,” indie film
“Welcome to Plathville,” season 4, TLC
Credit: Georgia fil of
Credit: Georgia fil of
PAST MONTHLY TOTALS
- June 14, 2019: 37
- July 2, 2019: 40
- July 22, 2019: 46
- Sept. 5, 2019: 42
- Oct. 9, 2019: 35
- Nov. 11, 2019: 36
- Dec. 5, 2019: 31
- Feb. 7, 2020: 34
- March 10, 2020: 39
- July 16, 2020: 14
- Aug. 3, 2020: 20
- Aug. 24, 2020: 29
- Sept. 29, 2020: 26
- Oct. 26, 2020: 27
- Nov. 10, 2020: 42
- Dec. 2, 2020: 38
- Jan. 18, 2021: 49
- Feb. 16, 2021: 52
- March 16, 2021: 57
- April 14, 2021: 57
- May 18, 2021: 44
- June 16, 2021: 45
- July 13, 2021: 45
- August 15, 2021: 40
- September 15, 2021: 45
- October 14, 2021: 55
- November 17 2021: 58
- December 8, 2021: 52
- January 15, 2022: 50
- February 14, 2022: 54
- March 17, 2022: 56
About the Author