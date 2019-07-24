Georgia remains busy hub for TV/film: 46 active productions, up from 37 in mid June

It might have been even busier. At least two shows and a film - all led by women - have left Georgia as a result of the abortion bill: the upcoming Amazon series "The Power," Kristin Wiig's theatrical comedy "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar" and Netflix's "Pieces of Me," a new eight-episode thriller based on crime author Karin Slaughter's novel of the same name.

Among the productions that have been added since July 2: a Netflix game show called "Battlebox," a romance indie film "Charming the Hearts of Men" starring Kelsey Grammer and Anna Friel, an ABC game show "Don't," the third season of the CW's "Dynasty," a Chris Pratt sci-fi film "Ghost Draft," season two of the CW's "Legacies," season four of CBS's "MacGyver," a Disney streaming film "Safety" and three Tyler Perry productions "The Haves and the Have Nots" (OWN) "Sistas" (BET) and "The Oval" (BET).

Mel Gibson's film "Waldo" wrapped earlier this month, along with HBO's "Atlanta Child Murders," Netflix's Dolly Parton film "Christmas on the Square," season 8 of Bravo's "Don't Be Tardy" and a Disney reality show "Encore."

Here is the list of all 46 productions active in the state of Georgia as of July 22, 2019:

Caption Caption

UPDATE: Fox’s third season of “The Resident” is also in production but was not included on the list so that would make 47.