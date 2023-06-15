What’s filming in Georgia in June 2023?

The six-week old writers strike has greatly reduced film and TV production in Georgia.

Only 22 active film and TV productions are listed on the Georgia film office site, the fewest since August 2020 during the heart of the pandemic.

It’s unclear when the writers will sign a deal with producers. The earliest the two sides will get back to the table is early July as the producers try to come up with a deal with the actors in SAG-AFTRA before that contract expires June 30.

Just seven productions began in Georgia over the past month and nothing big budget: three independent films, three reality shows such as HGTV’s “Married to Real Estate” and an Atlanta Opera program.

Plenty of TV shows and movies wrapped over the past month including Peacock’s new series “Hysteria!,” “Family Feud,” the Disney+ “WandaVision” spin-off “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” and the Samuel L. Jackson Netflix film “Piano Lesson.”

Several productions that should be happening now are on hold due to the writers strike including the final seasons of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” and “Stranger Things.” This also means that Electric Owl Studios, which officially opens July 1 near the Indian Creek MARTA station and held a grand ribbon-cutting ceremony last week, has yet to sign its first client.

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the office. If a company requests the production stay off the list or use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. I also glean some titles from productionlist.com and other sources. (Georgia does provide an alphabetical directory of every production it has ever kept track of here.)

Some productions listed by the film office are not using their actual name. What is listed as “My Pretty” is actually “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” featuring Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness. “Conrad” is “Bad Boys 4,” which is a bit of an inside joke since a character in the first three films is named Conrad Howard. “Rochelle Rochelle” is “Captain America: New World Order,” a reference to a fake “Seinfeld” film.

This slowdown in business is happening at the same time as the state legislature is considering limits on the film and TV tax credit system, the most generous one in the country. The credits, provided to the likes of Lionsgate, Netflix and Amazon, have helped boost business in Georgia over the past 15 years, making it the third busiest state for TV and film production behind only California and New York.

What started between May 15 and June 15

“Airspace,” indie film

“Cutlers Court: The return,” reality TV

“Giving Thanks,” independent film

“Kek’s Crew,” season 1, WE-TV reality show

“Married to Real Estate,” season 3, HGTV

“The Atlanta Opera Showcase,” Atlanta Opera

“What She Doesn’t Know,” indie film

What wrapped between May 15 and June 15

“Alliance Theatre Everywhere,” Alliance Theatre/Brightcove

“Behind the Curtain,” ASO

“Clean Slate,” Amazon Freevee comedy

“Family Feud,” syndicated game show with Steve Harvey

“He Had Seven Wives,” TV movie

“Hidden History,” reality TV

“Hysteria!” Peacock TV series

“Instacult,” TV movie

“‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’,” season 1, Disney+

“Relieve: Art & Recovery, Behind the Curtain,” Atlanta Ballet

“Terror Lake Drive,” season 3, ALLBK

“Piano Lesson,” movie with Samuel L. Jackson

“Toya & Reginae,” season 1, WE-TV

“Trap House,” film

“Wicked City,” season 2, ALLBLK

“Wild ‘n Out,” season 21, BET+

