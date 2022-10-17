What’s filming in Georgia in October, 2022?

Some productions listed by the film office are not using their actual names. “Perfect Imprints” is actually the new Disney “Blade” movie, which has been postponed until early 2023 as producers seek a new director. Netflix’s film “Electric State” is using the fake name “Stormwind.” “Wise Guy” is Disney+’s “Ironheart” starring Dominique Thorne.

The film office also lists an Apple TV+ feature film entitled “Eleven” but that appears to be a pseudonym.

What started between September 15 and October 15

“Gotham Knights,” season 1, the CW

“Hot Take: Prisoner of Love,” feature series, Tubi: Alabama correctional officer Vicky makes the mistake of a lifetime: infatuated with dangerous prisoner Casey, she connives his escape from prison, and together they flee across country, heading north for Canada, while an intense and relentless manhunt closes in on them.

“Deep Fake,” indie movie

“Places Please,” indie film

“Unfaithful: Caught in the Act,” VH1

“Save Yourself,” indie film

“Man With My Husband’s Face” TV movie Reel One

“Will Trent,” ABC TV series

“72 Hours,” action film: The film centers around two brothers; one, an international criminal money launderer, and the other, an FBI agent. When their family is endangered, they must set aside their conflict with each other and join forces to mount a daring rescue from a drug kingpin’s territory - presumably, given the title, within 72 hours. Cam Gigandet and Sam Trammell are leads.

“Jack and Ava,” indie film: Jack, an orphan, and Ava, a victim of her father’s abuse, are sent on the wildest 72 hours of their life when they steal illegal firearms from some Southern small-town criminals.

“Genius: MLK/X” Disney+ This series focused on Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X delayed its production from mid-summer to Oct. 24.

What wrapped between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15

“1000-Lb. Best Friends,” Discovery

“A Family Affair,” Netflix movie with Nicole Kidman, Joey King and Zac Efron

“Black Spartans,” indie film

“Dashing Through the Snow,” Disney+ film with Ludacris and Lil Rel Howery

“Judge Steve Harvey,” season 2, ABC

“Kept Woman Killer,” TV film

“Kirk Franklin: The Night Before Christmas,” Lifetime film

“Love and Hip Hop Holiday,” VH1

“Miller’s Girl,” Lionsgate film

“Perfect Christmas Pairing,” indie film

“SWV & Xscape,” reality Bravo

“The English Teacher,” FX pilot

“The Game,” season 2, Paramount+

“The Secret Life of Amy Bensen,” PassionFlix series

“Wild-n-Out,” seasons 19 and 20, VH1

