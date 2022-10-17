What’s filming in Georgia in October, 2022?

With more productions wrapping this past month than starting up, there was a relative drop in active TV shows and films in the state of Georgia this year versus a year go when there was still a pandemic-fueled backlog.
There are about 41 productions in play right now, based in part on Georgia film office calculations and other sources. A year ago, there were 55 active TV shows and films.
Not much notable started up except a CW DC spin-off “Gotham Knights,” though two big-budget films wrapped: Nicole Kidman’s Netflix comedy “A Family Affair” and Disney+’s Lil Rel Howery “Dashing Through the Snow.”
Other major productions still happening include Netflix’s “A Man in Full” with Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, “The Electric State” with Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Michelle Yeoh and Stanley Tucci, and Fox medical drama “The Resident.”
The Georgia film office provides a live, ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies voluntarily inform the Georgia film office of what is happening. They are not obligated to do so. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. I also glean some titles from productionlist.com and other sources. (Georgia does provide an alphabetical directory of every production it has ever kept track of here.)
Some productions listed by the film office are not using their actual names. “Perfect Imprints” is actually the new Disney “Blade” movie, which has been postponed until early 2023 as producers seek a new director. Netflix’s film “Electric State” is using the fake name “Stormwind.” “Wise Guy” is Disney+’s “Ironheart” starring Dominique Thorne.
The film office also lists an Apple TV+ feature film entitled “Eleven” but that appears to be a pseudonym.
What started between September 15 and October 15
“Gotham Knights,” season 1, the CW
“Hot Take: Prisoner of Love,” feature series, Tubi: Alabama correctional officer Vicky makes the mistake of a lifetime: infatuated with dangerous prisoner Casey, she connives his escape from prison, and together they flee across country, heading north for Canada, while an intense and relentless manhunt closes in on them.
“Deep Fake,” indie movie
“Places Please,” indie film
“Unfaithful: Caught in the Act,” VH1
“Save Yourself,” indie film
“Man With My Husband’s Face” TV movie Reel One
“Will Trent,” ABC TV series
“72 Hours,” action film: The film centers around two brothers; one, an international criminal money launderer, and the other, an FBI agent. When their family is endangered, they must set aside their conflict with each other and join forces to mount a daring rescue from a drug kingpin’s territory - presumably, given the title, within 72 hours. Cam Gigandet and Sam Trammell are leads.
“Jack and Ava,” indie film: Jack, an orphan, and Ava, a victim of her father’s abuse, are sent on the wildest 72 hours of their life when they steal illegal firearms from some Southern small-town criminals.
“Genius: MLK/X” Disney+ This series focused on Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X delayed its production from mid-summer to Oct. 24.
What wrapped between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15
“1000-Lb. Best Friends,” Discovery
“A Family Affair,” Netflix movie with Nicole Kidman, Joey King and Zac Efron
“Black Spartans,” indie film
“Dashing Through the Snow,” Disney+ film with Ludacris and Lil Rel Howery
“Judge Steve Harvey,” season 2, ABC
“Kept Woman Killer,” TV film
“Kirk Franklin: The Night Before Christmas,” Lifetime film
“Love and Hip Hop Holiday,” VH1
“Miller’s Girl,” Lionsgate film
“Perfect Christmas Pairing,” indie film
“SWV & Xscape,” reality Bravo
“The English Teacher,” FX pilot
“The Game,” season 2, Paramount+
“The Secret Life of Amy Bensen,” PassionFlix series
“Wild-n-Out,” seasons 19 and 20, VH1
PAST MONTHLY TOTALS
- June 14, 2019: 37
- July 2, 2019: 40
- July 22, 2019: 46
- Sept. 5, 2019: 42
- Oct. 9, 2019: 35
- Nov. 11, 2019: 36
- Dec. 5, 2019: 31
- Feb. 7, 2020: 34
- March 10, 2020: 39
- July 16, 2020: 14
- Aug. 3, 2020: 20
- Aug. 24, 2020: 29
- Sept. 29, 2020: 26
- Oct. 26, 2020: 27
- Nov. 10, 2020: 42
- Dec. 2, 2020: 38
- Jan. 18, 2021: 49
- Feb. 16, 2021: 52
- March 16, 2021: 57
- April 14, 2021: 57
- May 18, 2021: 44
- June 16, 2021: 45
- July 13, 2021: 45
- August 15, 2021: 40
- September 15, 2021: 45
- October 14, 2021: 55
- November 17 2021: 58
- December 8, 2021: 52
- January 15, 2022: 50
- February 14, 2022: 54
- March 17, 2022: 56
- April 15, 2022: 43
- May 15, 2022: 34
- June 15, 2022: 35
- July 15, 2022: 43
- August 15, 2022: 45
- September 15, 2022: 49
