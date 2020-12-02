What’s filming in Georgia in December 2020?

While production is expected to drop off for the Christmas/New Year period, the number of active TV and films in Georgia remains robust in early December.
It helps that the COVID-19 caseloads in the state remain relatively low compared to other states and pent-up demand for new TV and film products remain strong.
There are an estimated 38 active productions with 34 listed on the Georgia film office website. This compares to 42 on Nov. 10.
The list provided by the film office is not complete. It’s meant to provide information so production companies know what else is going on in Georgia but productions are not obligated to inform the film office of their shooting dates. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will try to track at least the more notable productions happening in Georgia that are not included on the official film office list. Netflix has requested some of its better-known shows be omitted for privacy reasons.
The biggest addition to the list since Nov. 10 is the latest big-budget “Spider-Man” sequel starring Tom Holland, which does not have an official name and is expected to debut in theaters in December 2021. Marvel, which shoots films and TV shows at Trilith Studios (formerly Pinewood) in Fayetteville, uses fake names for its films for public consumption, and in this case, the “Spider-Man” film is called “Serenity Now” on the film office website.
Two new Disney+ series are also underway: “Hawkeye” starring Jeremy Renner and “Ms. Marvel” starring Iman Vellani. And Tyler Perry has started working on a new BET+ series or film he’s calling “All the Queen’s Men” but has not provided any details on what it’s about.
For the first time, two shows from the gaming app Twitch are shooting in Georgia.
Known shows not listed but active:
- “Stranger Things,” season 4, Netflix
- “Ozark,” season 4, Netflix
- “Raising Dion,” season 2, Netflix
- “Johnson” Bounce TV dramedy
New programs since November 10
- “AMA (Ask Me Anything)” Twitch
- “Hawkeye” Disney+ (under the fake name “Anchor Point”) starring Jeremy Renner
- “Behind the Curtain,” reality show, no network referenced
- “Building the FCF” Twitch
- “Critter Fixers: Country Vets” NatGeo
- “MacGyver,” season 5, CBS (added belatedly)
- “Ms. Marvel” Disney+ (the fake name is “Jersey”)
- “The Lizzie Borden Tapes,” TV special, unspecified network or streaming service
- “Spider-Man 3” (fake title is “Serenity Now”) starring Tom Holland
- “T.I. & Tiny,” season 10, VH1
- “Tyler Perry’s All The Queen’s Men” BET+
Shows that wrapped since November 10:
- “Alice” indie film
- “Dear Evan Hansen” film starring Ben Platt, Amy Adams and Julianne Moore
- “Envy,” Lifetime movie
- “Genius; Aretha Franklin” NatGeo starring Cynthia Erivo
- “Iyanla; Fix My Life” season 10, OWN
- “Married at First Sight,” Lifetime
- “Married at First Sight: Dating Help for Singles,” Lifetime
- “Red Notice,” Netflix starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds
- “Samaritan,” feature film starring Sly Stallone
- “The Ride That Got Away,” season 2 Amazon/History
- “The Walking Dead” season 10 additional six episodes, AMC
- “Twenty Pearls, The Kappa Alpha Kappa Story” doc
- “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living,” season 2, BET
- “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” season 8, BET
A known show not listed but wrapped since November 10:
- “Dwight in Shining Armor,” season 4, BYUTV
