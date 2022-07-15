What’s filming in Georgia in July 2022?

There are two holiday-themed movies on the way: “Dashing Through the Snow” on Disney and “Holiday Road,” which has no ready information beyond the production company (Skydance).

There is an indie film starting up starring Mickey Rourke and Vivica A. Fox called “Not Another Church Movie.”

And Leslie Odom Jr. is starting the first of three “Exorcist” films in Savannah.

Also, a new edition of “Genius” focused on Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X for Disney+/NatGeo is about to start production.

The most notable productions that wrapped the past month include “Civil War” starring Kirsten Dunst, an Amazon series “Citadel” starring Priyanka Chopra and the “Color Purple” musical starring Fantasia.

The Georgia film office provides a live, ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies voluntarily inform the Georgia film office of what is happening. They are not obligated to do so. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. I also glean some titles from productionlist.com.

Some of the productions listed by the film office are not using their actual names. The DC Comics title called “Monfongo” is actually “Blue Beetle,” which stars Susan Sarandon, Xolo Maridueña and George Lopez. “Perfect Imprints” is actually the new “Blade” movie Disney is planning. It’s unclear if the Amazon Prime movie listed as “One Fast Move” is its actual name. Oddly, the list the film office currently features on its site includes the actual name of the Disney+ series “Ironheart” and its fake name “Wise Guy.”

What started between June 15 and July 15

“18,” indie film

“Blade,” starring Mahershala Ali, Marvel/Disney

“Black Spartans,” indie film

“Demascus,” season 1, AMC. This is a half-hour series about life as an ordinary Black man in America today. It focuses on Demascus, a 33-year-old man who goes on a journey of self-discovery using an innovative new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his own life.

“Dashing Through the Snow,” Disney movie produced by Will Packer. (Kevin Hart in 2016 considered taking the lead role but did not. Casting has not yet been announced).

“On the Run With Love,” TV movie. Freddie, a former player wants to leave the game behind for his true love Simone, but his past has them on the run and on a collision course with Karma.

“Houston,” Apple TV+ movie, no info on what this is

“Genius: MLK/X,” NatGeo/Disney+, season 4

“Exorcist,” starring Leslie Odom Jr. in Savannah

“Electric Slate,” a film starring Millie Bobby Brown for Netflix

“Sweet Magnolias,” season 3, Netflix

“Praise,” indie film

“SNAP,” season 1, ALLBLK

“Erwin,” indie film

“Holiday Road,” Skydance movie

“Rewind,” feature film, Cole Webb is an average guy who happens to be able to shift his consciousness into his past self. He uses this ability to rob the rich, but when something goes wrong on a heist, he is forced to face the past in an expected way. (No casting names yet).

“Pain Hustlers,” Netflix film starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans. Dreaming of a better life for her and her young daughter, Liza Drake, a high-school dropout, lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida. Liza’s charm, guts and drive catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.

“Ironheart,” Marvel/Disney+. The series will focus on Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), a brilliant Black girl inventor who creates a high-tech metal suit like Iron Man’s. Right now, there are no solid details about the show. However, in her initial comic run, Williams was a 15 year old hailing from Chicago who scores an MIT engineering scholarship.

“Keeping Secrets,” thriller movie based on a book written by Omegia Keeys. The synopsis: When a known serial killer reemerges, Sam is thrust into action with a call from a childhood friend. Known for her hot-headed style of getting things done, and the help of an ex-detective, Sam’s the perfect candidate to go undercover at a strip club to prevent the psychopath from taking his next victim.

“Manhunt,” Apple TV+. The series is a historical fiction conspiracy thriller that follows Edwin Stanton’s search for John Wilkes Booth after the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, basing the story on James L. Swanson’s novel “Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer.”

“Not Another Church Movie,” indie film. Stars Mickey Rourke and Vivica A. Fox, shooting in Savannah. Synopsis: Accomplished lawyer, doctor, businessman, architect, badminton coach, nonunion plumber, and food delivery driver named Taylor receives divine inspiration from God to become a writer. What happens next is the life battle between good and evil and it all begins when the Devil attempts to stop God’s plan for Taylor’s success. The journey is a mixture of parody clips from several famous movies.

“The Queen’s Court,” TV reality show, Peacock

“Them,” season 2, Amazon Prime

“Toxic,” feature film. Synopsis: A toxic relationship spirals into violence as a young sculptor and his siblings must confront the dark secrets of their pasts

“Untitled RomCom Project,” A Netflix romantic comedy. The story is set following a surprising romance which kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity. It stars Nicole Kidman, Zoey King and Zac Efron.

What wrapped between June 15 and July 15

“Civil War,” film starring Kirsten Dunst

“Citadel,” Amazon series with Priyanka Chopra

“Doom Patrol,” season 4, HBO Max

“Heels,” season 2, Starz

“Hello Beautiful Interludes,” TV One special

“Panhandle,” Charter/Sony TV series

“Secret Chef,” Hulu season 1 reality series

“Shadrach,” TV series, Prueflix

“Seeking Brother Husband,” TLC season 1

“The Color Purple Musical,” film starring Fantasia

‘The Impact,” season 1 BET

“Untitled True Crime,” ID Network

“What the Flocka,” season 3, WE-TV

