What’s filming in Georgia in July 2023?

The actors strike that began July 13 has reduced the slate of active TV and film projects to largely reality programming the past month.

Marvel wrapped “Captain America: New World Order” before the strike began but it’s unclear if Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were able to finish “Bad Boys 4″ in time. Production of that sequel may have to start up again once the strike is over.

The Georgia film office list includes 15 unscripted projects such as the 14th season of TLC’s “The Little Johnston’s,” MTV’s “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” in its 11th season, the 11th season of syndicated daily gossip show “Dish Nation” seen locally on Fox, HGTV’s third season of “Married to Real Estate” and A&E’s latest season of “Hoarders.”

A sixth season of the American version of Netflix’s “The Circle” is shooting for the first time in Atlanta after shooting previous seasons in England.

As reported earlier, a documentary about the strip club “Magic City” is happening in Atlanta as well.

There’s also a new Fox game show called “Snake Oil” hosted by David Spade that began July 20 but is not listed on the film office site. And TMZ is testing a new game show with Fox hosted by Jeff Dye called “Who the Bleep is That?” in Atlanta.

A scripted series from ALLBLK called “G.R.I.T.S.” is listed on the site but was likely suspended due to the writers strike. (An email to ALLBLK seeking confirmation was not returned.) Clint Eastwood’s “Juror #2″ featuring Toni Collette and Kiefer Sutherland was definitely put on hold in Savannah but is also listed as active on the film office site as of Tuesday morning. Two other scripted indie films “Bride Hard” and “The Despaired” are listed but it’s unclear if they are in production or have been given a strike exemption from SAG-AFTRA. The same goes for a TV movie dubbed “Killer Reunion.”

The film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete or up to date because production companies are not obligated to inform the office. If a company requests the production stay off the list or use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. I also glean titles from productionlist.com and other sources. (Georgia does provide an alphabetical directory of every production it has ever kept track of here.)

What started production between June 15 and July 24

“Bride Hard,” indie movie

“Cutler’s Court Revenge,” syndicated court show

“G.R.I.T.S,” season 1, ALLBLK

“Killer Reunion,” TV movie

“Magic City: An American Fantasy,” documentary

“Sounds Like ATL,” season 2, reality, PBS season pass

“The Circle,” Netflix

“Snake Oil,” Fox game show with David Spade

“The Despaired,” indie film

“Who the Bleep Is That?” Fox/TMZ syndicated

What wrapped (or was suspended due to the actors strike) between June 15 and July 24

“Airspace,” indie film

“BMF,” season 3 on Starz

“Bad Boys 4,” starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence

“Captain America: New World Order,” Marvel movie

“Giving Thanks,” indie film

“Bunny Man,” indie film

“The Ms. Pat Show,” BET+, fourth season

“You’re Cordially Invited,” comedy film starring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon

“What She Doesn’t Know,” indie film

“The Atlanta Opera Showcase,” The Atlanta Opera

“Divorce Court,” syndicated judge show with Star Jones

